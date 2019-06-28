Eastenders spoilers: Danny Dyer reveals huge mental health storyline for Mick Carter

Danny Dyer has teased a heartbreaking new storyline for Mick Carter. Picture: PA Images/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Danny has teased there's some "really powerful stuff" coming up for pub landlord Mick Carter.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer recently returned to the soap after taking some time off.

And now the actor has teased a huge new storyline for his character Mick Carter focussed around his mental health.

Next week, Mick and his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) will finally be given an official diagnosis for their son Ollie's autism after growing increasingly concerned about his behaviour.

Speaking about the pub landlord’s return and what the ongoing storyline has in store for viewers, Danny teased some "really powerful stuff".

Mick Carter will face a tough few months ahead after his EastEnders return. Picture: BBC

He told The Sun: "It's been quite slow integrating me back into the show since I came back.

"I've got some really powerful stuff coming up with Kellie and stuff I can't talk about at the moment, but it's good.

"Mick is going to go through some really [big] mental health issues, that's all I can say."

Praising new EastEnders boss Kate Oates, Danny added: "It feels like Kate Oates has brought the show back, she is the Queen and we are all hopelessly in love with her."

This comes after BBC bosses revealed they were working closely with the National Autistic Society for their important storyline involving four-year-old Ollie.

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "EastEnders has been privileged to work closely with the National Autistic Society to accurately depict the pressure and struggles that can be felt by parents as they begin this journey.”

Jane Harris, Director of External Affairs at the National Autistic Society, also added: “We were absolutely delighted when EastEnders contacted us about this storyline.

“We jumped at the chance to be involved because we recognised that it was a fantastic opportunity to help millions of viewers understand more about the autism assessment process and what families go through in order to get a diagnosis.”

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Danny has recently been working on his own solo project away from Albert Square and will soon be filming his own Saturday night game show The Wall.

Speaking about the programme - which is due to air later this year - he said: "I’ve got my own game show! I’m excited about that, it’s really exciting, it’s a really good game. We start filming in September but I’ve done a pilot for it, I loved it, I buzzed off it!”