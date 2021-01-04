EastEnders spoilers: Will evil Gray Atkins finally get his comeuppance after Tina’s death?

EastEnders' viewers think Gray Atkins is set to get his comeuppance after Tina’s murder.

Gray Atkins shocked EastEnders viewers last week when he killed Tina Carter, just months after murdering his wife.

The solicitor - played by actor Toby Alexander Smith - turned on Tina after she discovered the truth about Chantelle.

But fans of the soap are now convinced Gray will be uncovered, because of a voicemail message which was sent to Tina's brother Mick.

Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) threatened to expose Gray, but was attacked while she still had her phone in her hand - with the call to Mick.

The message left will reveal Tina’s last confrontation with Gray, as well as her fight to survive as he attacked her.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Gray will get caught because of Tina leaving a voicemail on Mick’s mobile by accident when she tried to get through to him #EastEnders."

"Tina still had her phone in her hand. did she not drop her phone (leaving voicemail to Mick.. so Mick will hear it all when he listens to it!),” Another said.

While a third added: "Watch Gray get busted for confessing how he killed Chantelle thru voicemail Tina left open for Mick."

EastEnders boss Jon Sen also recently hinted that Gray will be uncovered this year.

He told Metro.co.uk: “One of the big moments of last year was the death of Chantelle and everybody’s asking the question of when Gray will receive his comeuppance.

“The soap Gods never forgive something like that and we need to see Gray pay, but I’m going to keep when that’ll happen close to my chest but it’s something we’ve talked about a lot.”

A spokesperson added: "Darkness simmers under the surface of Albert Square as Gray covers up another murder.

“As the truth is left undiscovered by any living soul in Walford for now – will he get his comeuppance before he strikes again?”

So, who will be the first to uncover the truth? Well, many viewers are predicting Shirley Carter could have something to do with it after she previously caught him trying to murder his own children.

#EastEnders Shirley knows Tina wouldn't have left her necklace behind intentionally. Shirley will get to the bottom of it and bring Gray down. — Dennis' Bench (@DennisBench) December 30, 2020

One person guessed: “#EastEnders Shirley knows Tina wouldn't have left her necklace behind intentionally. Shirley will get to the bottom of it and bring Gray down.”

“I really hope Shirley & Mick find out what Gray has done and kills him cos at this point he needs to go!! #EastEnders,” said a second, while a third echoed: “Gray has picked the wrong person to kill this time Shirley is going to kill him when she finds out what he has done to Tina #EastEnders.”

But will Gray strike again before someone uncovers the truth?

