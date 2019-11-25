EastEnders to pay sweet tribute to Barbara Windsor’s character by naming soap’s new arrival after her

Louise will name her baby after Peggy Mitchell. Picture: BBC/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders is set to pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor by naming a new Walford resident after her infamous character.

Louise Mitchell is currently pregnant with Keanu Taylor’s baby, and is set to give birth in an EastEnders Christmas special.

And in a sweet nod to Barbara Windsor’s legendary character, Louise (Tilly Keeper) will call her newborn after her grandma, Peggy Mitchell.

After hearing the news, Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell has said the actress is thrilled, revealing it made her “emotional”.

He reportedly told The Sun: “She thought what a lovely thing it is Peggy Mitchell will live on in a family member. What a lovely tribute.

Louise and Keanu are expecting their first baby. Picture: BBC

“It made her quite emotional and I have been reminding her each time we watch the show every night.”

He added: “Each time her whole face lights up.”

Barbara, 70, played Peggy on and off since 1994 until her character left the show in 2016 by taking her own life after her breast cancer returned.

The star has since retired from the limelight following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, only making rare public appearances.

Christopher Biggins recently gave an update on how his friend is doing, telling GMB viewers in August: "I had lunch with her about five weeks ago, she was fantastic. She was really good and she was on form and we laughed a lot.

“I think what happens is that she remembers the past, but it's the way, way past. It's things that happen on the day, and the day before, that she struggles with."

He continued: "It's very tricky for her husband Scott, because he lives with it all the time. It's very frustrating."

Scott also said: “The thing that we know about dementia and Alzheimer’s is that it’s a progressive illness, so you know you’re heading in one direction.

“So, yes, things progress but she still has that wonderful sense of humour, she can still laugh and have a giggle and watch telly, and we go out occasionally.’