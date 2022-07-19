Inside EastEnders' actor Anto Sharp's life away from new role as James McIntyre

Anto Sharp plays James in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is Anto Sharp and how do you recognise him? Everything you need to know about the 'straight in my basket' star...

James McIntyre is a brand new EastEnders character who was introduced as Ben Mitchell’s old school friend.

He admitted to having a crush on Ben (Max Bowden), before asking him to go for a drink.

After approaching Ben in Walford, James said: “You don’t recognise me do you,” before adding: “We went to school together, I actually had a crush on you back then.”

But who is James in EastEnders and what do we know about Anto Sharp who plays him?

James McIntyre is played by Anto Sharp in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays James McIntyre in EastEnders?

Anto Sharp plays the role of James McIntyre in EastEnders and made his debut on Monday July 18.

It’s not clear whether Anto will become a permanent member of the cast or was just making a cameo.

Anto is a social media star, actor and writer, known for Feed Me, Witch and Becoming Everything.

After noticing Anto in the BBC soap, one person wrote on Twitter: “Almost certain I've just seen @AntoSharp appear on eastenders.”

Someone else wrote: “Seeing @AntoSharp on eastenders was the last thing I expected! I am shook!”

Who is Anto Sharp?

Anto Sharp is probably best known for his ‘that’s going straight in my basket’ sketch.

This sees the YouTube star travelling to different supermarkets and loudly saying ‘that’s going straight in my basket’ while looking at various products.

He has more than 20k subscribers on YouTube, as well as 84k Instagram followers.

“Look it’s anto sharp, “oooooh that’s going straight my basket.” #EastEnders,” said one person on Twitter, while another joked: “Wheeeeey. Ben going straight in antos basket xD @AntoSharp”.

Anto Sharp is married to his singer wife Jenny Davies. Picture: Instagram

Anto shared the news of his new role by posting a picture on his social media accounts with the caption: “What’s going on here then?? 👀👀”.

“Amazing my brother!! Outstanding. Richly deserved,” one follower commented, while another said: “Amazing!!! Congratulations 🙌.”

He has been married to Jenny Davies since September 9, 2015 and the pair share two young children together - Es and Louis.