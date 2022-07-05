EastEnders introduce new villain Ravi Gulati to rival Phil Mitchell

5 July 2022, 08:19

Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders
Ravi Gulati is played by Aaron Thiara in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Ravi Gulati in EastEnders and what else has Aaron Thiara been in?

EastEnders fans met a brand new character in the form of Ravi Gulati this July.

With Phil Mitchell behind bars, he turns to Ravi for help, offering to pay him for back-up.

But Ravi only agrees to protect him if Phil gets him some information on Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol).

So, who is Ravi and what else has actor Aaron Thiara been in?

Aaron Thiara said he's excited to join EastEnders
Aaron Thiara said he's excited to join EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is Ravi Gulati in EastEnders?

We don’t know much about Ravi at the moment, but we do know he is joining the show as a regular in the summer.

He is known to the Panesar family as the son of family friend Ranveer, who recently arrived and offered to find Kheerat a wife.

Ravi seemingly has a dark side and with his time in prison soon coming to an end, he is set to reunite with his father.

But we can’t imagine the Panesars will be pleased to see him…

Aaron Thiara plays Ravi in EastEnders
Aaron Thiara plays Ravi in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Ravi Gulati in EastEnders?

Aaron Thiara is best known for his roles in Royal Shakespeare Company: The Taming of the Shrew, Royal Shakespare Company: As You Like It and French Cricket.

Opening up about his new role in EastEnders, Aaron said: “My heart is filled with immense gratitude to be joining such an iconic show, working alongside a stellar cast and a remarkable production team.

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. This is a wondrous opportunity to approach as an actor, and I can’t wait for people to meet Ravi on screen and witness his roller-coaster of a journey!”

