Who plays Bernie Taylor in EastEnders?

Bernie Taylor is played by Clair Norris in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is the actress in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about Clair Norris...

Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Taylor has become a firm EastEnders favourite since making her first appearance in June 2017.

She is the daughter of Karen Taylor and the sister of Chantelle, Keegan Baker, Keanu, Chatham and Riley Taylor.

Having only been on the soap a few years, she has already been part of some huge storylines including a pregnancy and a miscarriage.

Most recently, Bernie agreed to be a surrogate for Rainie (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ).

But who plays Bernie in EastEnders and what else has she been in?

Clair Norris plays Bernie Taylor in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Bernie Taylor in EastEnders?

Bernie Taylor is played by Clair Norris, who is a 23-year-old actress from Dartford in Kent.

EastEnders is seemingly the star’s first role in television.

Speaking about bagging her the role, she previously said: “I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders.

“It’s surreal but I’m ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

You can follow Clair on Instagram @clair_norris, where she often shares selfies and photos with her friends and family.

She also regularly posts sweet pictures with her boyfriend Lewis, who she has been with for over two years.

Clair recently revealed the pair are officially moving in together with a sweet post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of a calendar she was given by her mum, Clair wrote: "My mum just bought this for me and @lewisswood for when we move out next year.

“No one has touched the numbers etc (literally just been bought).

“I noticed it said April 2nd which is a special day for three reasons…

“It’s my anniversary, it’s Lewis’s birthday and it’s the first time I ever saw Lewis.

“Long story short… I checked the dates and I met Lewis on Monday 2nd April 2018. What are the chances?”

She added: “Everything happens for a reason.”

Did Bernie have a miscarriage in EastEnders?

In 2017, Bernie became pregnant with a boy she went to school with called Callum.

Sadly, Bernie started to get stomach pains and she tragically gave birth to a stillborn baby girl at 18 weeks.

Callum and Bernie named their later daughter Belle and they had a ceremony in the allotment.

