Who plays Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders?

Who plays Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders? Picture: BBC/Instagram/PA Images

Who is Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders? And what do we know about actor Jaz Deol?

Kheerat Singh Panesar has made his mark in EastEnders since joining the soap back in October 2019.

He is the son of Suki Panesar and the brother of Vinny, Ash and Jags, and has been part of some big drama over the past two years.

And his latest storyline involves Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), after the pair unexpectedly struck up a romantic relationship.

But who is Kheerat Panesar and what do we know about actor Jaz Deol?

Kheerat Panesar arrived in EastEnders with his brothers. Picture: BBC

Who plays Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders?

Kheerat Panesar is played by actor Jaz Deol, who first arrived on the Square with his brother Jags (Amar Adatia) to confront Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) after he steals Kheerat's car.

Read More: Friends reunion reveals celebrity guests including David Beckham and Lady Gaga

When Ben then fails to deliver, Jags kidnaps Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), but Kheerat berates him for this and later agrees to let her go.

He later won the hearts of the nation when he confessed his love for Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) who was murdered by her husband Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) in September 2020.

They planned to run away together before Chantelle was killed in a heartbreaking domestic violence storyline.

What else has Jaz Deol been in?

Jaz Deol, from Hounslow, has had a fair few TV roles before he arrived in Walford.

The actor made his onscreen debut in the 2010 television film Casting Nina as Bhaljit Singh.

He has since starred in films Code of a Killer, Together and The Halcyon.

In 2013, Jaz was also the star of a stage production called Harlesden High Street.

This focuses on three first- and second-generation Pakistani immigrants living in northwest London and he played the role of Rehaan.

After landing his role in EastEnder, Jaz said: "I'm very proud and excited to be joining such an iconic show and bringing to life a character that is a reflection of the cultural background that I and many others come from in today's modern Britain.”

Now Read: Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?