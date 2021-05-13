Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders and where is Alex Ferns now?

Alex Ferns played Trevor in EastEnders in 2000. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

Danny Boy actor Alex Ferns used to play Trevor Morgan in EastEnders - here's everything we know about him...

EastEnders fans will remember infamous villain Trevor Morgan, who is best known for tormenting poor Little Mo.

He first appeared in Walford in December 2000, before becoming a regular in April the following year.

Despite leaving a huge mark on The Square, Trevor - played by actor Alex Ferns - was actually only on the soap for a year and a half, leaving in November 2002.

But who played Trevor Morgan and what happened to his character? Here’s what we know…

Who played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders?

Alex Ferns played the role of Trevor for just under two years.

Alex Ferns played the role of Trevor for just under two years. Picture: BBC

His biggest storyline was the domestic abuse of his wife Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), who he horrifically mistreated throughout his time on the Square.

The evil character ended up raping Little Mo, and after he tries to do it again, she hit him with an iron in self-defence.

Fearing that she'd killed him, Little Mo ran home for help but when she got back, his body had disappeared.

Trevor managed to escape to a nearby alley and later reported Little Mo to the police for attempted murder.

She was then found guilty of the offence, but this was later overturned.

What happened to Trevor in EastEnders?

In 2002, Trevor’s story ended when he tried to kill his wife and son Sean by setting fire to their house on Halloween.

Luckily, the pair were rescued by their neighbour Tom Banks (Colm Ó Maonlaí), and Trevor was killed alongside Tom when the building explodes.

Where is Alex Ferns now?

Since leaving EastEnders, Alex has gone on to have a very successful career in film and TV.

He starred as Lieutenant Gordon in the film Joyeux Noel, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Alex Ferns played Gavin in BBC Two's Danny Boy. Picture: BBC

Alex also went on to star in the HBO 2019 miniseries Chernobyl as the leader of Tula coal miners, Andrei Glukhov.

For this role, he received a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in a Television.

More recently, the 51-year-old bagged a role in the new Batman film alongside Robert Pattinson.

He will be playing the leader of the Gotham City Police Department, Pete Savage.

Meanwhile, Alex also starred in BBC Two’s recent feature length drama Danny Boy, which follows a young man’s journey from medal-winning war hero to alleged murderer.

Alex plays the main character Brian Wood’s father, Gavin.

Other credits include Steven Seagal’s 2006 film Shadow Man and 2015 movie Legend, where he starred alongside Tom Hardy.

He has also had small roles in TV shows Coronation Street, Vera and Casualty.

As for his personal life, Alex currently lives in London with his actress wife Jessica Woodburne and their two sons, Cameron and Mackenzie.

