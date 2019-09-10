Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson

10 September 2019, 19:00

Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson
Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson. Picture: BBC

In a shocking twist, Tony King's son Leo arrived on Albert Square - leaving EastEnders fans horrified.

EastEnders newcomer Leo has been a bit of an enigma since he arrived on Albert Square, with fans wondering why on earth he's got beef with Bianca Jackson.

However, in the episode which aired on Monday 9 September, Leo's real identity was revealed - and things don't look too great for our favourite, puffer-jacket-wearing matriarch and her daughter.

For those who have forgotten, here's a reminder on who Tony King was...

Who was Tony King from EastEnders?

Tony King (played by Chris Coghill) was Bianca's former partner and paedophile, who groomed her daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) for years, until his arrest in 2008.

After years in prison, it was revealed to the residents of Walford that Tony had, in fact, taken his own life while in jail.

And just when we thought Whitney had been served her bout of bad luck this year - with her fiancé Callum revealing he's gay, and a dramatic shoot-out on her wedding day - it seems as though she's not quite out of the woods yet!

Tony King was Bianca Jackson's partner and Whitney's stepfather
Tony King was Bianca Jackson's partner and Whitney's stepfather. Picture: BBC

Why has his son Leo arrived on Albert Square?

Tony's son Leo (Tom Wells) has been seen talking to both Whitney and her younger sister Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith), and is set on clearing his father's name.

The young man is also furious after learning his grandparents gave Bianca money after the court case in the wake of the allegations.

Confronting Bianca in the Square, Leo wants the money given to Bianca back - and staunchly believes that his father was innocent of the crimes he was convicted for.

Desperate to keep her kids safe, Bianca urged Whitney to go on her honeymoon anyway, despite her recent split from Callum. She also offered to take Tiffany on a spa break to keep some distance between her and Leo.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Bianca issued a stark warning to Leo

EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca
John revealed a shock new look on Loose Women

John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian
Will Hunter Owen kill Whitney on her wedding day?

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean faces wedding day hell as Hunter Owen kills again?
Whitney is set for heartache on EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: First look at Whitney Dean’s dramatic wedding as she makes shock discovery
A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale has been cancelled tonight

Why isn't Emmerdale on tonight? Why ITV have cancelled the soap this evening
Dublin Murders is coming to the BBC this October

When is Dublin Murders on TV, who’s in the cast and is the drama based on true events?
Emma and Anton

Strictly Come Dancing couples 2019: The professionals this year's celebrity contestants are partnered up with
Sinead Tinker

Corrie's Katie McGlynn says Sinead Tinker cancer storyline has saved lives... as she breaks silence on Maura Higgins 'feud'
Napping is said to be good for your health

Napping regularly could dramatically reduce the risk of heart attack, study finds

Lifestyle

If you're after a free upgrade, follow this easy trick

Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a travel expert

Travel