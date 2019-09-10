Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson

Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson. Picture: BBC

In a shocking twist, Tony King's son Leo arrived on Albert Square - leaving EastEnders fans horrified.

EastEnders newcomer Leo has been a bit of an enigma since he arrived on Albert Square, with fans wondering why on earth he's got beef with Bianca Jackson.

However, in the episode which aired on Monday 9 September, Leo's real identity was revealed - and things don't look too great for our favourite, puffer-jacket-wearing matriarch and her daughter.

For those who have forgotten, here's a reminder on who Tony King was...

Who was Tony King from EastEnders?

Tony King (played by Chris Coghill) was Bianca's former partner and paedophile, who groomed her daughter Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) for years, until his arrest in 2008.

After years in prison, it was revealed to the residents of Walford that Tony had, in fact, taken his own life while in jail.

And just when we thought Whitney had been served her bout of bad luck this year - with her fiancé Callum revealing he's gay, and a dramatic shoot-out on her wedding day - it seems as though she's not quite out of the woods yet!

Tony King was Bianca Jackson's partner and Whitney's stepfather. Picture: BBC

Why has his son Leo arrived on Albert Square?

Tony's son Leo (Tom Wells) has been seen talking to both Whitney and her younger sister Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith), and is set on clearing his father's name.

The young man is also furious after learning his grandparents gave Bianca money after the court case in the wake of the allegations.

Confronting Bianca in the Square, Leo wants the money given to Bianca back - and staunchly believes that his father was innocent of the crimes he was convicted for.

Desperate to keep her kids safe, Bianca urged Whitney to go on her honeymoon anyway, despite her recent split from Callum. She also offered to take Tiffany on a spa break to keep some distance between her and Leo.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm, and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.