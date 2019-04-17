Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vicar Harriet Finch’s stalker FINALLY be revealed?

17 April 2019, 17:08

Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown
Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Emmerdale fans have been debating who the Vicar's stalker actually is

Poor Harriet Finch hasn't had it easy on Emmerdale lately.

On Tuesday's episode, the Vicar (played by Katherine Dow Blyton) was locked in the church by her stalker after she was investigating the ringing of the bells.

This came only days after she received a sinister text message from an unknown number following her attack.

Read more: Emmerdale grooming victim, 16, has a 22-year-old girlfriend in real life

Poor Harriet was attacked a few days ago on the soap
Poor Harriet was attacked a few days ago on the soap. Picture: ITV

We as watchers have absolutely no clue who the culprit is, but eagle-eyed fans of Emmerdale were quick to draw conclusions about who the stalker was.

This comes after they saw a "male character"'s outline stalking her.

Tweeters were voicing their opinions on who they thought the stalker was as the episode aired, with many pointing the finger at Dawn Taylor’s dad, who Harriet helped send to prison.

One person asked: “Is Dawn’s dad out of prison and stalking Harriet?” as another said: “[It’s] Dawn’s dad”.

A third added: “[I’m] thinking it could be Dawn's dad making the calls. I know he's supposed to be dead but we all know this is a soap so anything could happen."

Somebody else claimed: "It’s pretty obvious [it’s Dawn’s dad] really because Dawn’s dad is coming in soon."

Meanwhile, a fifth commentator stated: “We all know it’s Dawn’s dad.”

Fans were quick to accuse Dawn's dad of being the stalker
Fans were quick to accuse Dawn's dad of being the stalker. Picture: ITV

Although Dawn has has plenty of altercations with the priestess, nobody assumed it was her.

The two once got into a big argument in the Woolpack after Harriet unknowingly got her fired from her job at the factory.

Later, when Bob Hope accused Dawn of attacking Harriet after she did not return home on the night of the incident she left her shared home with the vicar.

It was later revealed she had stayed at Ryan Stock’s house the night Harriet was assaulted, potentially ruling her out as a suspect.

Also, it is a known fact Harriet used to be a police officer before she gave up the job after finding God - could it perhaps be someone from her past?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

London Celebrity Sightings - October 6, 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton seen on 'secret hotel date' BEFORE her split as fans insist they were dating all along
We could be about to see a lot more of The Pricey

Katie Price 'in talks' with Netflix to make a drama series about her life
Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton at the 'Strictly Come Dancing live tour in January 2017

Louise Redknapp 'no longer speaks to Kevin Clifton' as Stacey Dooley romance goes public
Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?
Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

Trending on Heart

Michael Jackson Not Guilty

Michael Jackson's British goddaughter defends abuse claims

Celebrities

Katy Collins Not Wed OR Dead Bride

Katy Collins says she now thanks her ex for his "brave" decision to end their engagement just six weeks before their wedding, after a once in a lifetime adventure helped her find inner peace.

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married, how many children do they have and how did they meet?

Celebrities

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Lifestyle

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands

Music