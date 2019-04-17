Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vicar Harriet Finch’s stalker FINALLY be revealed?

Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

Emmerdale fans have been debating who the Vicar's stalker actually is

Poor Harriet Finch hasn't had it easy on Emmerdale lately.

On Tuesday's episode, the Vicar (played by Katherine Dow Blyton) was locked in the church by her stalker after she was investigating the ringing of the bells.

This came only days after she received a sinister text message from an unknown number following her attack.

Poor Harriet was attacked a few days ago on the soap. Picture: ITV

We as watchers have absolutely no clue who the culprit is, but eagle-eyed fans of Emmerdale were quick to draw conclusions about who the stalker was.

This comes after they saw a "male character"'s outline stalking her.

Tweeters were voicing their opinions on who they thought the stalker was as the episode aired, with many pointing the finger at Dawn Taylor’s dad, who Harriet helped send to prison.

One person asked: “Is Dawn’s dad out of prison and stalking Harriet?” as another said: “[It’s] Dawn’s dad”.

A third added: “[I’m] thinking it could be Dawn's dad making the calls. I know he's supposed to be dead but we all know this is a soap so anything could happen."

Somebody else claimed: "It’s pretty obvious [it’s Dawn’s dad] really because Dawn’s dad is coming in soon."

Meanwhile, a fifth commentator stated: “We all know it’s Dawn’s dad.”

Fans were quick to accuse Dawn's dad of being the stalker. Picture: ITV

Although Dawn has has plenty of altercations with the priestess, nobody assumed it was her.

The two once got into a big argument in the Woolpack after Harriet unknowingly got her fired from her job at the factory.

Later, when Bob Hope accused Dawn of attacking Harriet after she did not return home on the night of the incident she left her shared home with the vicar.

It was later revealed she had stayed at Ryan Stock’s house the night Harriet was assaulted, potentially ruling her out as a suspect.

Also, it is a known fact Harriet used to be a police officer before she gave up the job after finding God - could it perhaps be someone from her past?