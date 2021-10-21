Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out how Andrea Tate survives 'death week'

By Naomi Bartram

Does Meena kill Andrea in Emmerdale? And is Anna Nightingale leaving? Here’s what we know…

Emmerdale viewers watched in horror on Wednesday night as evil Meena Jutla backed Andrea Tate into a corner.

After Meena (Paige Sandhu) confessed she tried to leave Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) to die, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) found out too much.

Andrea tried to run away from the killer but ended up in a complicated maze and couldn’t find her way out.

Emmerdale fans think Andrea will survive. Picture: ITV

Grabbing a ‘dead end’ sign (ironic), Meena then slammed the heavy block of wood towards Andrea and she let out a scream.

But is Andrea dead in Emmerdale? And is actress Anna Nightingale leaving the soap? Here’s what we know…

Does Andrea die in Emmerdale?

It is not yet known what will happen to Andrea in Emmerdale, but fans are convinced she survives.

One person predicted: “Andrea will play dead (she's wearing a helmet) and then return to camp silently #Emmerdale.”

Someone else said: “Prediction, she’ll “kill” Andrea & skip off into the forest, but Andrea will still be alive #Emmerdale.”

Andrea will play dead (she's wearing a helmet) and then return to camp silently #Emmerdale — Tomasi Bray 🐹 (@Tom45i) October 20, 2021

Prediction, she’ll “kill” Andrea & skip off into the forest, but Andrea will still be alive #Emmerdale — AtinA 🍊🍊🍊 (@drummergirl1971) October 20, 2021

Emmerdale is bloody fantastic this week. My predictions are that Charles and Andrea won't survive the week #emmerdale — Lisa (@SkatinLis) October 20, 2021

While a third added: “Andrea is Gonna survive, usual plot everyone else is gonna go into the maze, someone gonna get flare, boom.”

But some viewers aren’t convinced, with another writing on Twitter: “Andrea's reached a dead end oh no . #Emmerdale”

“Andrea is dead... I bet! #EMMERDALE,” someone else said.

Is Anna Nightingale leaving Emmerdale?

There is currently nothing to suggest that Anna Nightingale is set to leave the show permanently, but ITV are keeping this close to their chests.

But she will be taking a break from the soap to have her second baby, after announcing her pregnancy last month.

Meena might kill in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Anna was five months pregnant when she shot the intense Emmerdale scenes, but said she had a body double.

The 30-year-old has since opened up about how she felt filming such intense Emmerdale scenes while expecting a baby.

She told the Mirror: “There were really tough days. Then there were days I felt really empowered and thought, ‘Wow, I’m going to show these episodes to my little one on their 18th birthday’. I’m going to say, ‘Look what mummy did when she was pregnant’!”

Anna - who joined the soap in 2019 - revealed she had to have a consultation with a doctor before filming and also used a stunt double for the falling scenes.

She continued: “Some days I’d wake and feel 110 years old. I’d think, ‘Is this the pregnancy, or just me?’

“I knew the filming was going to be demanding so I prepared myself. I started swimming daily.”