Emmerdale bowel cancer storyline spoilers: Vanessa Woodfield prepares a will as she opens up about death fears

Vanessa is part of a bowel cancer storyline. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield is about to undergo surgery as she continues to battle bowel cancer.

Emmerdale is currently airing a tragic bowel cancer storyline featuring Vanessa Woodfield.

Following Vanessa’s (Michelle Hardwick) diagnoses, the much-loved character is starting to see more and more symptoms of the disease as she undergoes treatment.

And now ITV has teased even more heartbreak for Vanessa and her family after she attends a hospital appointment with her sister Tracy (Amy Walsh).

But before Vanessa is taken to theatre for her operation, she reveals that she has prepared a will, leaving Tracy speechless.

Vanessa is undergoing treatment for cancer. Picture: ITV

This comes as Vanessa admitted she has a "horrible feeling" about her surgery

Pulling Tracy closer, she says: "I can't face telling Charity, spelling out what we're both secretly terrified off.

"I made a will yesterday. I've outlined everything I've got.

"Thought I should be practical I mean, let's face it, no operation is without risk even if you don't have cancer."

Emmerdale have teamed with Bowel Cancer UK regarding this storyline, with 43-year-old actress Michelle admitting the charity have been "enormously helpful" throughout her research.

She said: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we’ve been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa’s story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive of Bowel Cancer UK, added: “We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

“While everyone’s experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa’s story is as accurate as possible. Although bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, it can affect people of all ages.

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

According to the NHS website, the symptoms of bowel cancer can be subtle and do not necessarily make you feel ill.

More than 90% of people with bowel cancer have one of the following combinations of symptoms:

- a persistent change in bowel habit

– pooing more often, with looser, runnier poos and sometimes tummy (abdominal) pain

- blood in the poo without other symptoms of piles (haemorrhoids) – this makes it unlikely the cause is haemorrhoids

- abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating – sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss

You should see your GP if you have one or more of the symptoms of bowel cancer, and they persist for more than four weeks.

Find out more information at the NHS website here.