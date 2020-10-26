Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Johnny Leeze, 78, dies after testing positive for coronavirus

26 October 2020, 09:03

Johnny Leeze has passed away at the age of 78
Johnny Leeze has passed away at the age of 78. Picture: Shutterstock

Tributes have been made to Johnny Leeze who played Ned Glover on Emmerdale for five years.

Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Johnny Leeze has passed away aged 78.

The actor - who played Ned Glover on Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999 - died following a short illness two weeks ago.

His daughter Holly - who he shared with ex wife Carol - confirmed the sad news to the Daily Star, describing him as a 'strong man'.

She said: “He was my friend, he was such a strong, strong man. He was such a great guy, a really funny guy.

Johnny Leeze played Ned Glover in Emmerdale
Johnny Leeze played Ned Glover in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

“He was loved by everybody really. Even by his ex-wife, who is with me today, my mum.

“I don't know what else to say. I'm numb, I just can't get my head round it at the minute. I want to say so much more about him but I just don't know what to say.”

Johnny tested positive for coronavirus the day before his death and also suffered a heart attack on the morning of his death.

According to the Daily Star, Johnny’s his brother also confirmed his death with a touching tribute on social media.

He reportedly wrote: “It is with deep regret to inform you all my brother John passed away this morning. A lot of you will remember him as Ned Glover in Emmerdale, or comedian Johnny Leeze, on the club scene.

“He had Covid, and underlying health issues. He made thousands laugh. He will be missed greatly by us all."

“Rest in Peace John. Your loving brother Phil, and sisters, Pam & Sheila.

“I know you will have them all in stitches up there. Fly high on angels wings.”

Johnny played Harry Clayton on Coronation Street for a few months in 1985 and also had roles in Open All Hours, The League of Gentlemen, Phoenix Nights and Doctors.

Johnny's last on-screen appearance was a role in Life On Mars in 2007.

