Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton

29 September 2021, 08:25

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade
Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Priya Kotecha in Emmerdale and what do we know about her home life?

Priya Sharma has been part of some huge Emmerdale storylines over the past few years.

Actress Fiona Wade took over the role back in 2011, and her character has had romances with the likes of Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).

She also married Rakesh Kotecha (Pasha Bocarie), and had an affair with Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan).

Fiona Wade plays Priya in Emmerdale
Fiona Wade plays Priya in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But what do we know about Fiona’s love life outside of Emmerdale, and her marriage to husband Simon Cotton? Here’s what we know…

Who is Fiona Wade married to?

Fiona Wade is married to soap star Simon Cotton, 43, who also starred in Emmerdale.

Simon played Home Farm Estate client Hugh Bryant for a short stint in 2017.

As well as Emmerdale, he has also starred in The Fall Of The Krays, The Unseen, Doctors, and Hanna on Amazon Prime.

The pair got engaged at the end of 2018, and announced the happy news in January.

Fiona Wade and her husband Simon Cotton have been married for two years
Fiona Wade and her husband Simon Cotton have been married for two years. Picture: Instagram

Fiona, 42, said on Instagram at the time: “There has never been an easier answer to a question…Yes!”

The actress also opened up about the proposal during an interview on Lorraine, where she told Christine Lampard: "He is incredible, I don't think we have long enough to go into the proposal, it was so long and so epic. He is incredible, he is so romantic, I could go on. He is amazing!

“It was a sequence of clues, involving my best friends and my mother.

“And he took me to this beautiful hotel in London, then he took me to my home where my dad passed away. It was candles and flowers and then the next day we went to Paris.”

What else do we know about Fiona?

Fion grew up in Enfield, London with her Filipino father and English mother.

She took on the role of Priya Sharma from Effie Woods who had played the Emmerdale character for six months.

Her other credits include Grange Hill - where she played Joanna Day - and a Doctors, as well as Holby City and Where the Heart Is.

