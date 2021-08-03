Has Jamie Tate left Emmerdale for good?

3 August 2021, 13:31

Jamie Tate is seemingly leaving Emmerdale
Jamie Tate is seemingly leaving Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Jamie Tate leaving Emmerdale? Here's what we know about Alexander Lincoln's character...

Jamie Tate isn’t exactly the most popular man in Emmerdale, after he tried to poison his mum Kim by spiking her brandy.

And as he faces the consequences of his actions, Jamie has decided to leave the village behind.

But has the villain really left Emmerdale and what will happen to him? Here’s what we know…

Jamie Tate was poisoning his mother Kim
Jamie Tate was poisoning his mother Kim. Picture: ITV

Has Jamie Tate left Emmerdale for good?

It is not clear whether Jamie is leaving Emmerdale, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of him.

Following his attempt to poison his mum, Jamie (Andrew Lincoln) was sent packing from Home Farm by Kim (Claire King).

As well as becoming homeless, he also lost his job when Paddy (Dominic Brunt) discovered his crimes and fired him.

After deciding to cut his losses and move on, Jamie returned to pack up his things and take money from the safe.

Gabby is pregnant with Jamie's baby
Gabby is pregnant with Jamie's baby. Picture: ITV

But when Will (Dean Andrews) accidentally revealed to Gabby (Rosie Bentham) that Jamie was planning to move to Liverpool, she went to find him.

Heading to the vets, Gabby then found out Jamie had lost his job, before she rushed back to Home Farm.

Hearing the father of her child rusting around, Gabby went to call the police, but just at that moment Jamie appeared from the shadows holding a bag of cash.

While Gabby was furious he was trying to leave their unborn baby, Jamie had some harsh words and said he never wanted her to keep the child anyway.

Will then arrived to see Gabby clutching her stomach in pain and prepared to take the expectant mum to hospital, but not before Jamie gave one final blow that he didn’t want to be a dad.

As he looked around Home Farm, Jamie then opened the door to leave.

Viewers were left wondering whether he will really leave for good, and also what will happen to poor Gabby and the baby.

One fan Tweeted: “I don’t think Jamie goes to be honest, I haven’t heard him coming out of emmerdale! Hopefully home farm stunt.”

Another said: “Jamie leaving at the wrong time. He dosnt even care about the baby now #Emmerdale”.

A third wrote: “So Jamie vacates #Emmerdale without ever having faced justice for mowing poor Moira down then fleeing the scene? Frowning face.”

