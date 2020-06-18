Who plays Nicola King in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Nicola Wheeler?

Nicola Wheeler plays Nicola King on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/PA Images

What is Nicola King’s real name? And does Emmerdale actress Nicola Wheeler have a family? Find out everything…

Emmerdale fans are currently watching Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy (Nick Miles) try to get through lockdown together in Laurel's house.

The emotional scenes see Nicola struggle with depression as she admits she’s 'sick of her life', as she turns to wine as an escape.

But who plays Nicola King and what else has the actress been in? Here’s what we know…

Who plays Nicola King in Emmerdale?

Nicola King has been played by Nicola Wheeler ever since the character joined the soap in 2001.

Nicola has been in and out of the ITV soap for almost 20 years, after first quitting her role in January 2006.

She then returned just 18 months later, making her return in September 2007 and also departed temporarily on 26 March 2015 with her character going to Dubai to work there for six months.

Nicola made her full-time return on 11 November 2015 and has been on the show ever since.

Who is Nicola Wheeler and does she have children?

Nicola Wheeler is a 46-year-old actress from Lancashire.

The star’s first screen role was on Coronation Street as Melanie Tindel and in 1997 Nicola also played Claudia in Kay Mellor's Gold.

Nicola and her castmates on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

After landing a role in Emmerdale, she won The British Soap Awards 2006 for "Best B****" for her portrayal of Nicola.

Nicola likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but the star welcomed her son with partner Matt back in April 2015.

She waited until she was eight-months pregnant to reveal she was expecting her first child, writing on Twitter: “Thanks for all your congratulations still got a couple of weeks until arrives. Unless he/she gets impatient.”

The official Emmerdale Twitter page confirmed the birth a few weeks later with the message: “BIG congratulations to @nicola_Wheeler and her baby boy, who arrived on Friday 13!”

BIG congratulations to @nicola_wheeler and her baby boy, who arrived on Friday 13! #Emmerdale.”

In order to factor in Nicola’s maternity leave, Emmerdale viewers saw her character jet off to Dubai to start a new job.

