Emmerdale spoilers: What happens to Vanessa Woodfield and will she die at the hands of Pierce Harris?

Fans are fearing the worst for Emmerdale's Vanessa Woodfield.

Emmerdale’s Vanessa Woodfield is currently at the centre of a terrifying hostage storyline at the hands of unhinged Pierce Harris.

Pierce (Jonathan Wrather) led Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) into a trap after taking the hand of her son Johnny and is now using her as blackmail in an attempt to get to Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Unfortunately, things are set to get even worse for Vanessa, as Pierce takes his evil plan to the next level.

But what will happen to Vanessa and is she leaving Emmerdale?

Vanessa is being held hostage by Pierce in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

What will happen to Vanessa in Emmerdale and will she die?

With Pierce vowing to put things right with his ex wife Rhona, it looks like he will do literally anything to get his own way.

As Vanessa begins to panic about what he is capable of, Charity (Emma Atkins), Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Rhona are increasingly worried about her whereabouts.

But Charity later assumes that Vanessa has walked out on her and taken son Johnny with her.

In an act of anger, she leaves a voicemail for her other half which Pierce later plays to Vanessa.

When Vanessa tries to fight back, things take a sinister turn as Pierce then hints that Johnny is in danger.

While there is no word on what will happen to Vanessa and Johnny, the intense scenes have led many fans to speculate over the mother and son’s future in the Dales.

Is Vanessa leaving Emmerdale?

It's unknown whether Vanessa actress Michelle is leaving Emmerdale following her hostage storyline.

But we do know things will get even more dramatic next week, with an hour-long special coming up on Tuesday, February 25.

Will Vanessa get out alive, and will Charity finally come to her rescue?

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.