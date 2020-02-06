Emmerdale's Lyndon Ogbourne welcomes newborn son with wife Marina as he shares adorable photos

By Naomi Bartram

Congratulations are in order for Emmerdale's Lyndon Ogbourne who has become a dad.

Former Emmerdale star Lyndon Ogbourne has announced the birth of his baby boy Jack River.

The actor - who is best known for playing Nathan Wylde in the ITV soap - shared an adorable post on Instagram, praising his wife Marina for bringing the couple ‘an actual angel.’

Alongside an adorable photo of his little one in a babygrow, the proud dad also shared a photo which sees Marina cradling the newborn in her arms while lying on the hospital bed.

Lyndon, 36, wrote: “Jack River Ogbourne 03.02.2020.

“Marina, I didn’t realise I could fall deeper in love with you, but I have. You’ve brought us an actual angel. Thank you 💕🚀 overwhelmed beyond the stars.”

Read More: Emmerdale viewers baffled over April’s ‘lightening fast’ disappearance in soap blunder

A short clip also sees the tot being swaying from side to side while he sleeps, while another shows Lyndon carrying him out of hospital.

Fans of the actor were quick to comment, as one wrote: "Huge congratulations!!!! He is exceptionally beautiful! Well done Marina!!! Welcome to the parallel universe! Xxxx”

Read More: Who was Pete Barton’s brother Finn and how did he die in Emmerdale?

"Aww, little blondie like you. Congrats to the whole fam," said another, while a third added: "Oh my god how wonderful. Congratulations! X"

Lyndon Ogbourne played Nathan Wylde. Picture: ITV

Lyndon first appeared in Emmerdale in 2009, but quit the soap just one year later.

He said at the time: "Emmerdale has been such an incredible experience for me and the final act of the Wyldes' drama will be so gripping.

"I've had great fun and learned so much from creating one of the most love-to-hate Emmerdale characters. But my personal ambition and excitement for future projects has led me to feel this is the right time to leave. But I believe this won't be the last you've seen of devilish Nathan Wylde…"

Previously, he starred in TV film Anchor Me opposite Annette Crosbie and had guest roles in Spooks and Robin Hood in 2006.

In 2008, the star also appeared in Doctors as Ed Toomey, before touring in Agatha Christie's play The Verdict in 2011.

According to his social media, Lyndon has now left his acting career behind him and is an Art Director and Set Designer.