Who was Pete Barton’s brother Finn and how did he die in Emmerdale?

5 February 2020, 13:36

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who was Finn Barton in Emmerdale? Here's everything you need to know...

Pete Barton is getting ready to leave Emmerdale next week as actor Anthony Quinlan leaves his role after seven years.

The character has been struggling with ghosts from his past, and admitted that he is starting to feel lost in the village without his family, particularly his little brother, Finn.

But who was Finn Barton and how did he die in Emmerdale? Here's everything you need to know...

But who was Emmerdale's Finn Barton and how did he die?

Back in 2017, Emmerdale aired a particularly dark episode which saw Finn - played by Joe Gill - accidentally shot in the woods by his mother, Emma (Gillian Kearney).

Finn died in hospital back in 2017
Finn died in hospital back in 2017. Picture: ITV

The murderer had been chased by love rival Moira's son Adam into the woods and, when she picked up his gun, fired it into the woods.

Read More: Emmerdale viewers baffled over April’s ‘lightening fast’ disappearance in soap blunder

Finn was accidentally hit, but no one knew he was there.

He eventually managed to flag down Harriet and Cain's car and they rushed him to the hospital.

But Finn failed to gain consciousness and ended up having to be resuscitated, before eventually dying from his injuries.

Read More: Who is Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe, is she pregnant and what do we know about actress Amy Walsh?

Finn and Pete's mum also killed her husband James Barton after taking him hostage, but she was eventually killed herself by Moira.

Anthony Quinlan is leaving Emmerdale
Anthony Quinlan is leaving Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

When is Pete Barton leaving Emmerdale?

Pete is leaving the ITV soap next week after six years, having made his first appearance in December 2013.

Why is Pete Barton leaving Emmerdale?

Pete has been struggling in the village since taking up a new position at Wylie's Farm, which is where his mum Emma held James hostage before his death.

The character is also feeling like a third wheel as Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) begin a new romance.

He finally makes a decision to leave the village and is seen being waved off by Cain, Sarah, Matty, Leyla, and Liv.

Is Pete Barton returning to Emmerdale?

Anthony’s character will be given a low-key exit so the door is open for him to return.

More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale viewers were baffled by April's disappearance

Emmerdale viewers baffled over April’s ‘lightening fast’ disappearance in soap blunder
Who is Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh?

Who is Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe, is she pregnant and what do we know about actress Amy Walsh?
Charley Webb has opened up about her parenting issues

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals she’s ‘getting help’ with kids as she asks for advice on parenting struggle
What happened with Belle and Jamie?

Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate spoilers: What happened with them on the night of Graham’s murder?
Charley Webb has shared a new photo of her baby

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb delights fans as she reveals baby son Ace's blonde hair in rare photo

Trending on Heart

Kim Kardashian responded to a fan stating her children were vegan

Kim Kardashian slammed for child cruelty after revealing kids follow plant-based diet

Celebrities

Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess

Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47

Celebrities

Matthew Perry has sent Twitter into meltdown as he appeared to hint at a Friends reunion

Matthew Perry drops huge hint about Friends reunion, telling fans 'big news is coming'
Chris Hughes shared a baby emoji on Instagram...

Chris Hughes drops hint that he's expecting a baby with Jesy Nelson

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby was shocked when Kimberley told her story

Holly Willoughby baffled as bride-to-be reveals best friend cost her £50k with bizarre fake job scam

Celebrities

Holly's dress is £350

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her printed blue midi dress from Markus Lupfer

Celebrities