Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock

What happened to Susan Penhaligon's character Jean Hope in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Susan Penhaligon has been on our screens for years, first shooting to fame in the 70s and 80s.

But TV fans might recognise her mostly for starring in Emmerdale back in 2006.

So, who did Susan play and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know...

Susan Penhaligon has been an actress for over 40 years. Picture: Shutterstock

Susan Penhaligon made her debut as Jean Hope in 2006, taking over the role from Julie Higginson.

Jean was the first wife of Bob Hope and mum to Dawn and Jamie Hope, who Jean raised alone in Spain after Bob left.

When she later discovered that Bob was remarrying his ex-wife Viv Windsor, Jean kidnapped her former husband on the morning of his wedding.

But Bob managed to escape and remarried Viv while Jean got drunk in shame and ended up in bed with her daughter’s boyfriend Terry.

She later fell in love with Terry and the pair continued their affair.

Susan Penhaligon starred in Casualty. Picture: Getty Images

Tragedy later struck when Dawn died from internal injuries after being injured in the King's River Showhome.

In December 2006, Jean left the village for Morocco and took her grandson T.J. with her, along with the £300,000 she won in compensation from Tom King for Dawn's death.

What else has Susan Penhaligon been in?

Susan has also appeared in many films including Under Milk Wood, No Sex Please, We're British, The Uncanny and Count Dracula.

The actress has also had a string of roles on stage including Three Sisters, Of Mice and Men, Dangerous Obsession and Lord Arthur Saville's Crime.

Duncan Preston played Laurel's dad Doug Potts in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Susan was married to Duncan Preston - who played Doug Potts in the ITV soap - from 1986 to 1992.

The pair were married for six years before they filed for divorce.

But the split didn’t last long and they got back together just five years later in 1997.

While they have now been together for 24 years, they haven’t yet remarried.