Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?

30 September 2021, 14:51

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006
Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006. Picture: Shutterstock

What happened to Susan Penhaligon's character Jean Hope in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Susan Penhaligon has been on our screens for years, first shooting to fame in the 70s and 80s.

But TV fans might recognise her mostly for starring in Emmerdale back in 2006.

So, who did Susan play and what happened to her character? Here’s what we know...

Susan Penhaligon has been an actress for over 40 years
Susan Penhaligon has been an actress for over 40 years. Picture: Shutterstock

Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?

Susan Penhaligon made her debut as Jean Hope in 2006, taking over the role from Julie Higginson.

Jean was the first wife of Bob Hope and mum to Dawn and Jamie Hope, who Jean raised alone in Spain after Bob left.

When she later discovered that Bob was remarrying his ex-wife Viv Windsor, Jean kidnapped her former husband on the morning of his wedding.

But Bob managed to escape and remarried Viv while Jean got drunk in shame and ended up in bed with her daughter’s boyfriend Terry.

She later fell in love with Terry and the pair continued their affair.

Susan Penhaligon starred in Casualty
Susan Penhaligon starred in Casualty. Picture: Getty Images

Tragedy later struck when Dawn died from internal injuries after being injured in the King's River Showhome.

In December 2006, Jean left the village for Morocco and took her grandson T.J. with her, along with the £300,000 she won in compensation from Tom King for Dawn's death.

What else has Susan Penhaligon been in?

Susan has also appeared in many films including Under Milk Wood, No Sex Please, We're British, The Uncanny and Count Dracula.

The actress has also had a string of roles on stage including Three Sisters, Of Mice and Men, Dangerous Obsession and Lord Arthur Saville's Crime.

Duncan Preston played Laurel's dad Doug Potts in Emmerdale
Duncan Preston played Laurel's dad Doug Potts in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

Who is Susan Penhaligon married to?

Susan was married to Duncan Preston - who played Doug Potts in the ITV soap - from 1986 to 1992.

The pair were married for six years before they filed for divorce.

But the split didn’t last long and they got back together just five years later in 1997.

While they have now been together for 24 years, they haven’t yet remarried.

More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton
Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale

Who plays Sarah Sugden in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash
Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

Trending on Heart

Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Sarah Everard: Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Lifestyle

You could get paid to eat pizza

Pizza fans can now get paid £5,000 to taste test new recipe

Lifestyle

A list of the 'worst' baby names has been revealed

These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently

Lifestyle

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling?
Amy and Josh were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Amy Christophers and Josh Christie?
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson?
Franky and Marilyse have been matched on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Franky Spencer and Marilyse Corrigan?
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Morag Crichton and Luke Dawson?
Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

Holly Willoughby looked casual and chic for the forest special of This Morning

Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat

Celebrities

One mum has revealed her parenting hack

'I charge my 7-year-old son rent and bills to teach him the value of money'

Lifestyle

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?
Married at First Sight UK is set to finish in October

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts for more than 30 years

How Coronation Street viewer saved Sue Nicholls’ life after spotting symptom on the soap
Tom Parker has spoken of his fears that he'll miss his hospital appointment amid the petrol shortage

The Wanted's Tom Parker fears he'll miss hospital appointment amid petrol shortage

Celebrities