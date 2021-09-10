Who was shot in Emmerdale last night?

Who was shot in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

Emmerdale spoilers: Who was shot last night and do they die?

There is plenty of drama over on Emmerdale this week, as ​Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Wendy (Susan Cookson) became trapped in a hostage situation.

Victoria previously decided she’d transfer Russ (Rob Jarvis) the £50k inheritance money, but with Wendy feeling guilty she decided to tell the truth about her ex husband.

She finally admitted to Vic that Russ was a dangerous, abusive criminal who was on the run from the police.

Russ held Vic and Wendy and gunpoint in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Just at this moment, Russ burst into The Hide and pulled out a gun. But who was shot and does someone die? Here’s what we know…

Who was shot in Emmerdale last night?

It is not clear who was shot in Emmerdale last night.

Things began to get tense when Russ angrily accused Vic of lying about being raped by his son Lee while waving a gun around.

Meanwhile, David (Matthew Wolfenden) was upstairs sorting paperwork, with no idea of the commotion below him.

Russ then became aware there was someone else in The Hide, and David stepped out from behind the desk trying to reason with Russ.

Someone was shot in Emmerdale last night. Picture: ITV

Wendy also attempted to get through to her ex, before Russ’ phone started to ring and he picked it up.

At this moment, Vic grabbed Russ and tried to grab the gun, while David also jumped up and tried to help Vic.

But outside, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), Dan (Liam Fox) and Bob (Tony Audenshaw) heard the gun go off.

Emmerdale viewers will have to wait until tonight to find out who was shot and if they will survive.

Watching the shock scenes, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “What the hell were Vic, David & Wendy all thinking immediately rushing at Russ while he's holding a loaded shot gun really?#Emmerdale.”

“I think it’s either David or Wendy who are shot #emmerdale,” said someone else, while a third fan wrote: “I think David's been shot! He must have been #Emmerdale.”