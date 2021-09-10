Who was shot in Emmerdale last night?

10 September 2021, 08:24

Who was shot in Emmerdale?
Who was shot in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

Emmerdale spoilers: Who was shot last night and do they die?

There is plenty of drama over on Emmerdale this week, as ​Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Wendy (Susan Cookson) became trapped in a hostage situation.

Victoria previously decided she’d transfer Russ (Rob Jarvis) the £50k inheritance money, but with Wendy feeling guilty she decided to tell the truth about her ex husband.

She finally admitted to Vic that Russ was a dangerous, abusive criminal who was on the run from the police.

Russ held Vic and Wendy and gunpoint in Emmerdale
Russ held Vic and Wendy and gunpoint in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Just at this moment, Russ burst into The Hide and pulled out a gun. But who was shot and does someone die? Here’s what we know…

Who was shot in Emmerdale last night?

It is not clear who was shot in Emmerdale last night.

Things began to get tense when Russ angrily accused Vic of lying about being raped by his son Lee while waving a gun around.

Meanwhile, David (Matthew Wolfenden) was upstairs sorting paperwork, with no idea of the commotion below him.

Russ then became aware there was someone else in The Hide, and David stepped out from behind the desk trying to reason with Russ.

Someone was shot in Emmerdale last night
Someone was shot in Emmerdale last night. Picture: ITV

Wendy also attempted to get through to her ex, before Russ’ phone started to ring and he picked it up.

At this moment, Vic grabbed Russ and tried to grab the gun, while David also jumped up and tried to help Vic.

But outside, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), Dan (Liam Fox) and Bob (Tony Audenshaw) heard the gun go off.

Emmerdale viewers will have to wait until tonight to find out who was shot and if they will survive.

Watching the shock scenes, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “What the hell were Vic, David & Wendy all thinking immediately rushing at Russ while he's holding a loaded shot gun really?#Emmerdale.”

“I think it’s either David or Wendy who are shot #emmerdale,” said someone else, while a third fan wrote: “I think David's been shot! He must have been #Emmerdale.”

More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is in danger again

Emmerdale spoilers: Does David Metcalfe die and is he leaving?
Cathy and Heath have been on Emmerdale since they were babies

Emmerdale's Heath and Cathy: Who is the twins' mum and what happened to her?
Luke Tittensor starred in Emmerdale

Who did Luke Tittensor play in Emmerdale and where is he now?
Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are expecting a baby

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh expecting first baby with EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith
Sian Reese Williams starred in Emmerdale

Who did Sian Reese-Williams play in Emmerdale?

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celeb will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle

Where will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 be filmed?
Holly Willoughby and her husband attended the NTAs

Holly Willoughby fans shocked that husband Dan looks just like Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?
It looks like there could be a second season on the way

Will there be a season two of Only Murders in the Building?

Here's how to watch Married at First Sight UK

What channel is Married at First Sight UK on and how can I watch it?
Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Lifestyle