Who will die in Emmerdale next week?

A major character is set to die in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Who dies in Emmerdale 2021? Here's what we know about the explosion...

Emmerdale has confirmed a major character is set to die during the show’s first socially-distanced stunt.

Bosses at ITV revealed the soap has filmed their biggest stunt since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

But who will die in Emmerdale and what happens in the explosion? Here’s what we know…

It is not known who will die in the Emmerdale stunt just yet, but the tense trailer sees the village preparing for Paul Ashdale and Mandy Dingle’s wedding.

It looks as though disaster will strike when Jimmy King loses control of his vehicle which then goes off the road at speed and crashes into farming buildings.

This accident will be followed by a ‘series of explosive events’ which ultimately lead to the death of at least one popular character.

Will Jimmy tragically die in the crash, or will Paul finally meet his downfall? Viewers will have to wait and see...

Emmerdale’s production team have opened up about the stunt, explaining they have come up with ‘ingenious and inventive’ ways of keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The vehicle stunt was filmed on the outskirts of the village in Leeds, and a green screen was used to make sure the cast and crew were able to shoot the scenes safely.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “For months now we've been waiting for the appalling, horrible truth about Paul to be exposed and of course, we always knew that we would want that truth to come out in a hugely dramatic and explosive way.

“Shooting a colossal stunt with social distancing is no easy task and it took months of meticulous planning and the whole Emmerdale team, proudly pulling together, to enable us to successfully achieve what are undoubtedly, our most ambitious and spectacular episodes of the last year.

“It's a highly charged, emotional, nail biting, holding-your-breath week of Emmerdale, that promises to leave devastation in its wake and irrevocably change the lives of some of our most loved villagers.”

Speaking about the spectacular stunt, Director Dave Beauchamp added: “The great thing about working on Emmerdale is everyone there is so committed to making the show as good as possible.

Emmerdale has confirmed a character will die. Picture: ITV

"I knew I had to make it look and feel special. Every job I do I try to do this, but this felt an especially big challenge with a lot of people wanting it to be something to be proud of.

“We couldn’t have the real actors close for safety reasons so we used a mixture of stunt-doubles and green-screen shots to make you think the actors were in real jeopardy. I’m extremely pleased and relieved! It does look spectacular, and I am so happy for everyone involved.

“This would have been a big challenge in normal times, but to be able to achieve this with all the Covid protocols in place is amazing. There was a lot of planning and hard work involved and I think that comes across on screen.”

