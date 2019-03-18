Emmerdale's Joe Tate to make shock return to the Dales 5 months after being killed off

Joe Tate will make a shock return to Emmerdale. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

Joe's return will come as a shock to Cain Dingle, who believed he had been responsible for the death.

Emmerdale viewers are in for a shock when Joe Tate returns to the Dales five months after appearing to be killed off.

After a brutal beating from Cain Dingle, Joe - played by Ned Porteous - was seen laying unconscious on the streets of the Dales.

A soap source told The Sun: "Everyone was convinced he died in October.

"But he has been alive all this time and secretly living aboard with Graham's help... Unsurprisingly, it comes as a huge shock to the rest of the village, and Cain in particular will be stunned. He's been living with the belief he murdered Joe, with Debbie Dingle blaming him for her loss."

Joe was thought to have been killed off last October. Picture: ITV / Shutterstock

Graham Foster had helped Joe flee overseas following the dramatic events, and Kim Tate has since discovered their secret.

The source added how in the world of soaps, "unless a body or burial is seen, it's likely a character could come back at any point."

It comes after actor Ned Porteous seemed to confirm a permanent departure from his Emmerdale role by sharing a farewell video on his social media.

READ MORE: Emmerdale viewers in tears at Paddy Kirk’s emotional reaction to Chas Dingle’s pregnancy news