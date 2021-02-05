Fate: The Winx Saga season two: everything we know

Will there be a season two of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix and when will it be out? Here's what we know.

If you're looking to fill the Bridgerton-shaped hole in your life and are after a new show to binge, Fate: The Winx Saga could be the answer.

The Harry-Potter-meets-Riverdale show dropped on Netflix last month, and tells the story of a group of teenage fairies who attend the magical Alfea boarding school to be trained in supernatural studies.

The series is six episodes long, meaning those who have binged every episode already will be clamouring for news of a season two.

Here's what we know...

Will there be a Fate: The Winx Saga season two?

Netflix haven't yet confirmed news of a second season, but they usually wait a while after the release of a show before doing so - so watch this space!

Bridgerton, for example, was out for almost a month before the series two announcement came - and Fate was released on January 22.

The show has seen huge success since it's release, so it's looking promising that more episodes could be in the pipeline.

When will Fate: The Winx Saga season two come out?

So far, we don't have a confirmation or release date.

What could happen in Fate: The Winx Saga series two?

The show is based on Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club, which is made up of around eight seasons with nearly 26 episodes in each.

Therefore, there's a huge amount of potential content for future seasons.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

The show sees a group of fairies attend a school called Alfea, where they are educated in Supernatural studies.

Speaking about the show, creator Brian Young previously said: "We wanted to inject the show with as many contemporary elements as possible.

"We wanted to create a fantasy world where students are posting Instagram stories, going to parties, making mistakes, and doing all the things that teenagers do — just interspersed with fantasy elements in a sort of anachronistic way."

