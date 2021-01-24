Who is Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes' new boyfriend Joe Davies and when did they meet?

Faye Brookes is currently dating Joe Davies. Picture: Instagram

Is Faye Brookes married and who is the Dancing On Ice star dating?

Faye Brookes is one of 12 brave celebrities competing on Dancing On Ice this year.

The actress played Kate Connor in Coronation Street for four years, but now she’s keen to let the public see the ‘real her’.

But who is Faye Brookes dating and how long has she been with her boyfriend Joe Davies?

Who is Faye Brookes' boyfriend Joe Davies?

Faye Brookes is dating personal trainer Joe Davies who works for Barry’s Bootcamp.

Faye Brookes is dating personal trainer Joe Davies. Picture: PA Images

They first went public on a date night in Manchester back in December 2019, just a few weeks after Faye denied they were a couple.

Faye and Joe were pictured together shortly after her split with ex-fiancé Gareth Gates, but she took to Twitter to deny they were an item.

She wrote at the time: "I imagine that suggestions could be made from these pics that there is more to this. There isn't."

In March, Faye revealed she was isolating with Joe and his family during the pandemic.

Joe recently shared an adorable tribute to his girlfriend to his 11k Instagram followers, writing: “To put some good news out there to the newfeeds, it isn't long now until this beautiful superstar of mine shares her skills on the telly box.

“She has worked so damn hard these past few months learning her way around a pair of skates. ⛸

(I am unbelievably proud of you)

“I can't wait to see you every Sunday on @dancingonice

“You've already got my vote darling 📲”

The romance is the first for Faye since splitting from ex fiancé Gareth.

They were in an on / off relationship for seven years, with Pop Idol runner-up Gareth reportedly writing a 17 minute song when he proposed. But they announced their split in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Faye recently said she couldn’t wait to show the public her first routine, telling Lorraine: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me, not being a character… Just being me – Faye!”

