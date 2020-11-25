The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020
25 November 2020, 16:44
What's coming to Netflix in December 2020? Find out what TV shows and films will be added to the streaming service next month.
Many of us have been turning to Netflix for comfort more than ever this year, and we're so grateful to our favourite shows and films for keeping us company during lockdown.
From The Queen's Gambit to The Princess Switch 2, there's been something for everyone on the streaming service this month - and December looks set to bring us even more great watches.
While much of this year's Christmas content has already been added (see: Holidate), there is still much more to come as we head into the festive weeks.
Here's what we can look forward to this December - including hotly anticipated period drama Bridgerton.
Tuesday 1 December
New films and TV shows arriving on Netflix:
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume 1
Super Wings season 2
Thomas and Friends season 23
Old films and TV shows arriving on Netflix:
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Falling Down (1993)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
The Prestige (2006)
Sucker Punch (2011)
The Sweeney (2012)
Taking Lives (2004)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Wednesday 2nd December
Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Fierce
Thursday 3rd December
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday season 1
Just Another Christmas
Friday 4th December
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass season 1
Leyla Everlasting
Mank
Selena: The Series part 1
Saturday 5th December
Detention: The Series season 1
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas season 1
Sunday 6th December
The 2nd
The Front Runner
Monday 7th December
Ava
The Claus Family
Stage Mother
Tuesday 8th December
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday
Mr Iglesias part 3
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers season 1
Wednesday 9th December
Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
Rose Island
Thursday 10th December
Alice in Borderland season 1
Friday 11th December
A Trash Truck Christmas season 1
El desorden que dejas season 1
The Prom
Tuesday 15th December
Song Exploder volume 2
Wednesday 16th December
Anitta: Made In Honório season 1
Friday 18th December
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Wednesday 23rd December
The Midnight Sky
Friday 25th December
Bridgerton season 1
NOW READ:
Will there be a second series of The Queen's Gambit? The reason why season two probably won't happen