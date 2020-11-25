The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020

25 November 2020, 16:44

Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December
Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December. Picture: Netflix

What's coming to Netflix in December 2020? Find out what TV shows and films will be added to the streaming service next month.

Many of us have been turning to Netflix for comfort more than ever this year, and we're so grateful to our favourite shows and films for keeping us company during lockdown.

From The Queen's Gambit to The Princess Switch 2, there's been something for everyone on the streaming service this month - and December looks set to bring us even more great watches.

While much of this year's Christmas content has already been added (see: Holidate), there is still much more to come as we head into the festive weeks.

Here's what we can look forward to this December - including hotly anticipated period drama Bridgerton.

Bridgerton drops on Netflix on Christmas Day
Bridgerton drops on Netflix on Christmas Day. Picture: Netflix

Tuesday 1 December

New films and TV shows arriving on Netflix:

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume 1

Super Wings season 2

Thomas and Friends season 23

Old films and TV shows arriving on Netflix:

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Falling Down (1993)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Prestige (2006)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Sweeney (2012)

Taking Lives (2004)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Wednesday 2nd December

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Fierce

Thursday 3rd December

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday season 1

Just Another Christmas

Friday 4th December

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass season 1

Leyla Everlasting

Mank

Selena: The Series part 1

Saturday 5th December

Detention: The Series season 1

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas season 1

Sunday 6th December

The 2nd

The Front Runner

Monday 7th December

Ava

The Claus Family

Stage Mother

Tuesday 8th December

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday

Mr Iglesias part 3

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers season 1

Wednesday 9th December

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Rose Island

Thursday 10th December

Alice in Borderland season 1

Friday 11th December

A Trash Truck Christmas season 1

El desorden que dejas season 1

The Prom

Tuesday 15th December

Song Exploder volume 2

Wednesday 16th December

Anitta: Made In Honório season 1

Friday 18th December

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Wednesday 23rd December

The Midnight Sky

Friday 25th December

Bridgerton season 1

