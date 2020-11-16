Will there be a second series of The Queen's Gambit? The reason why season two probably won't happen

Will there be a second season of The Queen's Gambit? Picture: Netflix

Will there be a second series of The Queen's Gambit? It is unlikely that a season 2 of the series will be commissioned.

The Queen's Gambit recently dropped on Netflix, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers.

It tells the story of Beth Harmon, an orphaned child who becomes a competitive chess player while battling an addiction to drugs.

The all-star cast features Anya Taylor Joy as Beth and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny Watts - but will they be back for season two?

Here's everything we know about season two.

Anya Taylor Joy stars in The Queen's Gambit. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of The Queen's Gambit?

Unfortunately for fans of the show, it's looking unlikely that The Queen's Gambit will be renewed for season two - and there's a very simple explanation as to why.

The seven-episode-long show is a 'limited series' on Netflix, which generally means it is standalone and unlikely to return.

What's more, the show is based on a novel of the same name, which doesn't have a sequel.

However, Anya did recently claim that she would be willing to reprise her role if a second season did go ahead.

When asked about a series two, she told Town & Country: “If I've learned anything from being in this industry, it's never say never.

The Queen's Gambit is available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

"I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is. I think it ends in a nice place.”

Harry Melling, who plays Harry Beltik, added: "It’d be good, right, a Queen’s Gambit part two? The place we end in the limited series is the place we end in the book. I don’t know if there can be another one, but stranger things have happened."

However, the show's Executive Producer has seemingly shut down rumours of a series two, saying: "We’ve had a lot of fun talking about what happens tomorrow. The last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next."

Is there a trailer for The Queen's Gambit?

You can watch the trailer below:

