Who is in the cast of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and where have you seen them before?

The Queen's Gambit cast features actors from Harry Potter, Love Actually and more - here's where you've seen them before.

If you haven't discovered it already, you can bet that the Queen's Gambit is about to become your newest Netflix obsession.

The coming-of-age story about an abandoned child who becomes a successful chess player is proving a huge hit with viewers, and the cast features a number of familiar faces.

As well as lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy, the series stars a number of actors from several major films.

Here's the lowdown on the cast.

Anna Taylor Joy - Beth Harmon

Beth Harmon is the starring role in the series. Picture: Netflix

Anna plays the lead role, Beth, who finds solace in her love of chess while living at an orphanage.

She has appeared in a number of major films - including The Witch (2015 and Split (2016).

Anna also starred in a remake of Jane Austen's Emma earlier this year.

She also joined the cast of Peaky Blinders last year, playing Michael’s wife, Gina Grey, a role she's due to reprise for season six.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Benny Watts

Thomas is known for playing the child in Love Actually. Picture: Netflix

Thomas plays Benny, Beth's most prominent rival and former love interest.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll recognise Thomas from his role in Love Actually as the adorable Sam.

As a child star, he also had roles in Nanny McPhee and Phinneas and Ferb.

He joined the cast of Game of Thrones in 2013, playing Jojen Reed.

Harry Melling - Harry Beltik

Harry has also starred in Harry Potter. Picture: Netflix

Harry plays Kentucky-based chess player Harry, who is in awe of Beth and her capabilities.

Another prominent child star - Harry is known for playing the role of Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films.

Since appearing in the Harry Potter franchise, he has held a number of theatre roles, as well as parts in films Devil All The Time and The Old Guard.





Moses Ingram – Jolene

Moses is Beth's childhood friend. Picture: Netflix

Moses plays Jolene, Beth's childhood best friend.

The Queen's Gambit is Moses' first major TV role, but she has also signed up to star in an upcoming film adaptation of Macbeth.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd - D.L. Townes

Townes is Beth's rival. Picture: Netflix

Jacob plays D.L. Townes, a rival and potential love interest of Beth's.

This is Jacob's first major TV role, but the actor has also appeared in Agatha Christie's Crooked House and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Bill Camp - Mr Shaibel







Mr Shaibel is the janitor at Beth's orphanage. Picture: Netflix

Bill plays Mr Shaibel, a janitor at Beth Harmon's orphanage.

He has starred in numerous films and TV shows, including The Outsider, Joker, Birdman, Red Sparrow, Molly’s Game and Jason Bourne.

Is there a trailer for The Queen's Gambit?

