11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

18 March 2022, 16:43

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day
The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Mother's Day films: a list of movies you and your mum can enjoy together this Mother's Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, 27 March, and many of us are busy planning the perfect day for the number one woman in our lives.

As well as the usual gifts and days out, a great to way to spend time together is by settling down to watch a film.

Whether you want a more relaxed Mother's Day, or are looking for a way to unwind after an activity-filled day, watching a film together can be a perfect way to bond.

From Mamma Mia to The Parent Trap, here are our picks of the best films to watch...

Freaky Friday

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis star in Freaky Friday
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis star in Freaky Friday. Picture: Alamy

Freaky Friday (2003) is surely up there with one of the most iconic noughties films.

The remake stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter always at war with one another.

After they get into a fight at a restaurant, someone puts a curse on them and they wake up in each other's bodies. Gradually, they start to see things from the other's point of view.

Yes Day

Yes Day is available to watch on Netflix
Yes Day is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Yes Day (2021) stars Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez as parents who agree to say 'yes' to everything their kids suggest for the day.

Predictably, chaos ensues, and the parents are made to spend the day in crazy outfits and go in a car wash with the windows open.

Lady Bird

Lady Bird received five Oscar nominations
Lady Bird received five Oscar nominations. Picture: Alamy

Lady Bird (2017) stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenager with a turbulent relationship with her mother.

The films received five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, and won two Golden Globes.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is perfect for the musical-loving mum
Mamma Mia is perfect for the musical-loving mum. Picture: Alamy

If your mum's a musical fan, Mamma Mia (2008) is the perfect choice.

Featuring a legendary ABBA soundtrack, the film stars Amanda Seyfried as a woman trying to find out who her father is using her mum's old diary.

Bad Moms

Bad Moms stars Mila Kunis
Bad Moms stars Mila Kunis. Picture: Alamy

Bad Moms (2016) is a comedy about a group of mums who decided to go on 'strike' from their parenting duties after feeling overworked with all their commitments.

It stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn.

Meet the Parents

Ben Stiller stars in Meet the Parents
Ben Stiller stars in Meet the Parents. Picture: Alamy

Meet the Parents (2000) is an absolute classic, and will be sure to keep you and your mum entertained for the evening.

It tells the story of a man named Greg who has is put through a series of extremely unfortunate events while meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time...

Mean Girls

Mean Girls was released in 2004
Mean Girls was released in 2004. Picture: Alamy

We've lost count of the amount of times we've sat down to watch Mean Girls (2004) over the years, and we can't imagine ever getting bored of it.

It tells the story of a teenager named Cady who attends school for the first time after moving to the US from Africa. Soon after arriving, she ends up hatching a plan to sabotage the popular girls' group.

The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan played both twins in The Parent Trap
Lindsay Lohan played both twins in The Parent Trap. Picture: Alamy

If you and your mum are in the mood for some nostalgia, we recommend giving The Parent Trap (1998) a re-watch.

The film, which stars Lindsay Lohan's as a set of twins who meet at a camp years after being separated at birth, is guaranteed to transport you right back to your childhood.

Riding in Cars with Boys

Riding in Cars with Boys stars Drew Barrymore
Riding in Cars with Boys stars Drew Barrymore. Picture: Alamy

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001) stars Drew Barrymore as a teenager named Bev who unexpectedly gets pregnant at 15.

The film spans the years 1961 to 1985, and is based on the autobiography of the same name by Beverly Donofrio.

What to Expect when you're expecting

What to Expect When You're Expecting features an ensemble cast
What to Expect When You're Expecting features an ensemble cast. Picture: Alamy

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) features an ensemble cast with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Chace Crawford.

It tells the stories of a number of interconnected people expecting babies in different circumstances.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine was released in 2006
Little Miss Sunshine was released in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) is a hugely popular film about a dysfunctional family attempting to drive across the US so their daughter can take part in a beauty pageant.

It stars Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, and Toni Collette.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in
The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show
The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images)

Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

Josie and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

This Morning

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role

Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

Weather

Episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka is on Global Player now

Dirty Mother Pukka: Mary Portas joins Anna Whitehouse for episode four

Lifestyle

Which animal did you see first?

The first animal you see in this picture reveals your personality type

Lifestyle

The best personalised gifts to treat your mum to this Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022

Lifestyle

Breaking this driving habit could save you over £160 a year on fuel

How following this simple Highway Code rule could save you £160 on fuel

Lifestyle

A list of the best Mother's Day spas

Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview

Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers has said someone slapped her three-year-old child

Billie Faiers’ fury as stranger smacks son Arthur, 3, after he kicked the back of her seat

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has been dropped from The Chase USA

Mark Labbett ‘gutted’ after being unexpectedly dropped from The Chase USA