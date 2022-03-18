11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Mother's Day films: a list of movies you and your mum can enjoy together this Mother's Day.

This year, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, 27 March, and many of us are busy planning the perfect day for the number one woman in our lives.

As well as the usual gifts and days out, a great to way to spend time together is by settling down to watch a film.

Whether you want a more relaxed Mother's Day, or are looking for a way to unwind after an activity-filled day, watching a film together can be a perfect way to bond.

From Mamma Mia to The Parent Trap, here are our picks of the best films to watch...

Freaky Friday

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis star in Freaky Friday. Picture: Alamy

Freaky Friday (2003) is surely up there with one of the most iconic noughties films.

The remake stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter always at war with one another.

After they get into a fight at a restaurant, someone puts a curse on them and they wake up in each other's bodies. Gradually, they start to see things from the other's point of view.

Yes Day

Yes Day is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Yes Day (2021) stars Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez as parents who agree to say 'yes' to everything their kids suggest for the day.

Predictably, chaos ensues, and the parents are made to spend the day in crazy outfits and go in a car wash with the windows open.

Lady Bird

Lady Bird received five Oscar nominations. Picture: Alamy

Lady Bird (2017) stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenager with a turbulent relationship with her mother.

The films received five nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, and won two Golden Globes.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is perfect for the musical-loving mum. Picture: Alamy

If your mum's a musical fan, Mamma Mia (2008) is the perfect choice.

Featuring a legendary ABBA soundtrack, the film stars Amanda Seyfried as a woman trying to find out who her father is using her mum's old diary.

Bad Moms

Bad Moms stars Mila Kunis. Picture: Alamy

Bad Moms (2016) is a comedy about a group of mums who decided to go on 'strike' from their parenting duties after feeling overworked with all their commitments.

It stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn.

Meet the Parents

Ben Stiller stars in Meet the Parents. Picture: Alamy

Meet the Parents (2000) is an absolute classic, and will be sure to keep you and your mum entertained for the evening.

It tells the story of a man named Greg who has is put through a series of extremely unfortunate events while meeting his girlfriend's parents for the first time...

Mean Girls

Mean Girls was released in 2004. Picture: Alamy

We've lost count of the amount of times we've sat down to watch Mean Girls (2004) over the years, and we can't imagine ever getting bored of it.

It tells the story of a teenager named Cady who attends school for the first time after moving to the US from Africa. Soon after arriving, she ends up hatching a plan to sabotage the popular girls' group.

The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan played both twins in The Parent Trap. Picture: Alamy

If you and your mum are in the mood for some nostalgia, we recommend giving The Parent Trap (1998) a re-watch.

The film, which stars Lindsay Lohan's as a set of twins who meet at a camp years after being separated at birth, is guaranteed to transport you right back to your childhood.

Riding in Cars with Boys

Riding in Cars with Boys stars Drew Barrymore. Picture: Alamy

Riding in Cars with Boys (2001) stars Drew Barrymore as a teenager named Bev who unexpectedly gets pregnant at 15.

The film spans the years 1961 to 1985, and is based on the autobiography of the same name by Beverly Donofrio.

What to Expect when you're expecting

What to Expect When You're Expecting features an ensemble cast. Picture: Alamy

What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012) features an ensemble cast with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Chace Crawford.

It tells the stories of a number of interconnected people expecting babies in different circumstances.

Little Miss Sunshine

Little Miss Sunshine was released in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) is a hugely popular film about a dysfunctional family attempting to drive across the US so their daughter can take part in a beauty pageant.

It stars Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, and Toni Collette.