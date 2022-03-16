Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022

The best personalised gifts to treat your mum to this Mother's Day. Picture: Various

Mother's Day gift guide: Personalised gifts your mum will love - including pyjamas, gin, and notebooks.

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and many of us will be busy planning the perfect day for the number one woman in our lives.

Of course, one of the best ways to mark Mother's Day is to treat her to a gift, but finding the perfect present can be a tricky business.

If you fancy treating her to something a bit different from the usual flowers and chocolates, why not treat her to a more personal gift?

From gin and marmite to pyjamas and notebooks, here are our picks of the best personalised presents to treat her to.

Personalised gin

Personalised gin from Silent Pool Distillers. Picture: Silent Pool Distillers

If your mum's a gin fan, Silent Pool Distillers are selling an incredible range of personalised bottles of the drink.

As well as her name, you have the option of including a photo of your choice.

Silent Pool Distillers are a sustainable gin brand based in Surrey Hills, and they sell flavours including Original Juniper, Fresh Grapefruit, Wildflower or Spiced Pepper.

Cost: £35

Buy here

Personalised pyjamas

Piglet in Bed sell a range of gorgeous pyjama sets. Picture: Piglet in Bed

Pyjamas are always a great present, but you can now take this gift one step further by opting for a special personalised set.

Piglet In Bed offer some incredibly luxurious linen pyjamas, which you can add your mum's initials to for a small charge. They come in blueberry, grey, blush pink, midnight stripe, and white, meaning you can pick the perfect set to suit your mum's tastes.

Cost: £110+£9 monogramming service

Buy here

Personalised Refillable Notepad

This vegan leather refillable notebook is a perfect sustainable Mother's Day gift. Picture: Martha Brook

This gorgeous refillable notepad is made from vegan leather and makes for a brilliant sustainable gift.

You can choose to personalise it with either her name of initials, and it's available in dusky rose, classic navy, and soft teal.

Cost: £20.95

Buy here

Personalised writing paper

This beautiful personalised writing paper has a luxurious feel to it. Picture: Katie Leamon

Katie Leamon are selling a range of gorgeous personalised writing paper, which can come personalised with your mum's initials.

Perfect for the stationery-loving mum, the gift features a box of 10 individually personalised sheets of letter writing paper.

Cost: £50

Buy here

Personalised Marmite

Why not treat your mum to a personalised jar of Marmite this Mother's Day? Picture: Marmite

If you're mum's a Marmite-lover, you can get her an incredible personalised jar with her very own name on it.

Alternatively, you can treat her to a jar reading 'love you' or 'mum', which is sure to help you create an extra-special breakfast in bed.

Cost: £8.00

Buy here

Personalised baking apron set

This personalised apron set is a perfect Mother's Day gift. Picture: Not On The High Street

Not On The Highstreet are offering this lovely personalised baking apron set that's just perfect for the whole family.

As well as writing which name you'd like printed on it, you can choose from a range of different colours.

Cost: £39

Buy here





Personalised photobook

Photobooks are a great way to compile memories you share with your mum. Picture: CEWE

If there are lots of pictures of you and your mum on your camera roll, why not get them printed into her very own photobook for Mother's Day?

The Photobook Pure App makes it easy to turn your pictures into a beautiful photobook straight from your smartphone.

Cost: from £12.99

Buy here