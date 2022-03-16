Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022
16 March 2022, 17:05
Mother's Day gift guide: Personalised gifts your mum will love - including pyjamas, gin, and notebooks.
Listen to this article
Mother's Day is fast approaching, and many of us will be busy planning the perfect day for the number one woman in our lives.
Of course, one of the best ways to mark Mother's Day is to treat her to a gift, but finding the perfect present can be a tricky business.
If you fancy treating her to something a bit different from the usual flowers and chocolates, why not treat her to a more personal gift?
From gin and marmite to pyjamas and notebooks, here are our picks of the best personalised presents to treat her to.
- Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to
- 15 thoughtful quotes and messages to write in a Mother's Day card
- What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas
Personalised gin
If your mum's a gin fan, Silent Pool Distillers are selling an incredible range of personalised bottles of the drink.
As well as her name, you have the option of including a photo of your choice.
Silent Pool Distillers are a sustainable gin brand based in Surrey Hills, and they sell flavours including Original Juniper, Fresh Grapefruit, Wildflower or Spiced Pepper.
Cost: £35
Personalised pyjamas
Pyjamas are always a great present, but you can now take this gift one step further by opting for a special personalised set.
Piglet In Bed offer some incredibly luxurious linen pyjamas, which you can add your mum's initials to for a small charge. They come in blueberry, grey, blush pink, midnight stripe, and white, meaning you can pick the perfect set to suit your mum's tastes.
Cost: £110+£9 monogramming service
Personalised Refillable Notepad
This gorgeous refillable notepad is made from vegan leather and makes for a brilliant sustainable gift.
You can choose to personalise it with either her name of initials, and it's available in dusky rose, classic navy, and soft teal.
Cost: £20.95
Personalised writing paper
Katie Leamon are selling a range of gorgeous personalised writing paper, which can come personalised with your mum's initials.
Perfect for the stationery-loving mum, the gift features a box of 10 individually personalised sheets of letter writing paper.
Cost: £50
Personalised Marmite
If you're mum's a Marmite-lover, you can get her an incredible personalised jar with her very own name on it.
Alternatively, you can treat her to a jar reading 'love you' or 'mum', which is sure to help you create an extra-special breakfast in bed.
Cost: £8.00
Personalised baking apron set
Not On The Highstreet are offering this lovely personalised baking apron set that's just perfect for the whole family.
As well as writing which name you'd like printed on it, you can choose from a range of different colours.
Cost: £39
Personalised photobook
If there are lots of pictures of you and your mum on your camera roll, why not get them printed into her very own photobook for Mother's Day?
The Photobook Pure App makes it easy to turn your pictures into a beautiful photobook straight from your smartphone.
Cost: from £12.99