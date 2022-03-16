Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to

16 March 2022, 13:14 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 13:23

A list of the best Mother's Day spas
A list of the best Mother's Day spas. Picture: Careys Manor & SenSpa/Celtic Manor Resort/Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa/Hale Country Club & Spa

Mother's Day spa packages: The best spa trips to treat the mum figure in your life to.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re wondering what to get the special woman in your life, why not treat her to some quality time with you this Mother’s Day?

A great way to do this is with a relaxing spa trip, complete with massages, a dip in the jacuzzi and maybe even some bubbles.

Check out our list of the best spa getaways this Mother’s Day…

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa - Bath

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa
The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa. Picture: The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa

Spoil Your Mum This Mother’s Day with a range of quintessentially British experiences at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa.

From a delicious afternoon tea and a relaxing spa day, to a gentle stroll around the hotel’s acre of gardens or an indulgent overnight stay.

The Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea costs £45 per person, while Spa Days start from £140 per person.

Hale Country Club & Spa - Manchester

Hale Country Club & Spa
Hale Country Club & Spa. Picture: Hale Country Club & Spa

To celebrate Mother's Day, Hale Country Club & Spa is launching a new Asian-inspired Afternoon Tea as part of the Treatment of the Month.

Why not treat your mum to an ESPA hot stone massage, rose quartz facial for glowing skin and a hydrating pink-hued hair and scalp treatment?

Once relaxed from the spa, you will experience a unique afternoon tea consisting of sushi, Asian-inspired bites as well as delicious sweet tarts and cakes.

Prices start from £130 per person.

Careys Manor & SenSpa - New Forest

Careys Manor & SenSpa
Careys Manor & SenSpa. Picture: Careys Manor & SenSpa

Give the gift of relaxation with this lavish ‘Mum and Me’ spa break at Careys Manor & SenSpa.

Sitting in the heart of the New Forest and home to an award-winning Thai spa, SenSpa, Careys Manor is the ideal place to spend quality time together.

Packages also include a two-hour spa pass with use of the hydrotherapy pools, a delicious two-course lunch at authentic Thai restaurant Zen Garden with a glass of champagne each and two SenSpa products from the ‘Relaxing’ range to take home and a 30-minute spa treatment

Prices start from £155 per person.

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa - Liverpool

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa. Picture: Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Spa

Doubletree is known for its fabulous facilities including an aroma steam room, sauna, whirlpool, and hydrotherapy pool.

Your mother figure will also love the 19th-century Grade II-listed building, featuring original Corinthian columns and Italian mosaic floors.

Find out more about prices on the Hilton website.

Celtic Manor Resort - Newport

Celtic Manor Resort
Celtic Manor Resort. Picture: Celtic Manor Resort

Spend some quality time with your mum at Celtic Manor Resort, located in Newport and previously voted the Best UK Family Hotel in 2020.

Nestled in more than 2,000 acres of panoramic parkland at the gateway to South Wales, there is something to delight everyone.

You can enjoy a spa day and afternoon tea complete with an array of delicate cakes, perfect pastries and seasonal savouries.

The tranquili-tea package starts from £61 per person.

