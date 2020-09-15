The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion is now available to rent for the first time

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is now available to rent. Picture: Airbnb/Instagram

Will Smith has listed the iconic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb.

Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air can now stay in the mansion where the show was set.

The iconic house has now been listed on Airbnb by none other than Will Smith himself, who played the lead character from 1990 to 1996.

Most of the sitcom was filmed on a TV set, but fans of the show will recognise the property - located in California - from the opening credits where Will arrives to stay with his uncle.

Lucky guests will also get the full Fresh Prince experience with themed rooms inside the mansion.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion is now available to rent. Picture: Airbnb

The west wing of the house includes an extravagant bedroom with a king-size bed, an array of Jordans trainers on the wall and full access to the wardrobe.

There’s also access to the main living room, dining room and a huge swimming pool outside to enjoy the hot Californian weather.

Guests will also be welcomed by a virtual Jazzy Jeff, who works as a DJ, as well as a ‘socially distanced concierge’.

In the property description, it states a donation will also be made to a charity in the US which helps support young people.

Guest can chill by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air pool. Picture: Airbnb

It reads: “To celebrate the feeling of family and community that was so memorable from my time in this home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to a local organization in my hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.

The launch of the Airbnb is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Fresh Prince.

Posting a picture of himself outside the house, Will wrote: "YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th."

Access to the dining room is also part of the stay. Picture: Airbnb

The property costs just $30 (£23) a night with five nights available - October 2, October 5, October 8, October 11 and October 14. Groups can request to book the Airbnb from September 29.

Unfortunately, holidaymakers from the UK can’t currently visit as the US borders remain closed during the pandemic.

This comes after a new series of the sitcom was announced, having been snapped up by NBC's streaming service, Peacock, for two seasons.

Peacock said in a statement: "With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

