Friday Night Dinner season 6 cast: Who stars in the new series with Tamsin Greig?

But who is starring in Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner?

Friday Night Dinner is back on Channel 4 for its sixth series, as the Goodmans host their weekly dinner for the Jewish sabbath.

It's been two years since we last checked in with the family, but who is starring in the latest season? Find out everything...

Tamsin Greig as Jackie

Tamsin Greig will be back as mum Jackie who is described as “funny, fiery and occasionally a bit saucy”.

Tamsin Greig is back on Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4

Before playing fussy Mum Jackie, Tamsin, 53, previously starred in sitcom Black Books and Green Wing.

Her performance in Green Wing won her "Best Comedy Performance" in the 2005 Royal Television Society Awards and she was also nominated for Best Female Comedy Performance for Friday Night Dinner in both 2012 and 2015.

In theatre, she also won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in Much Ado About Nothing.

She is currently playing Anne Trenchard in ITV period drama Belgravia.

Paul Ritter as Martin

Dad Martin Goodman is definitely a bit odd. Fond of not wearing a top inside - or outside - the house, he likes drinking ketchup straight from the bottle, and has been known to eat out of the bin.

Friday Night Dinner is back. Picture: Channel 4

Actor Paul’s, 54, screen work has included roles in Nowhere Boy, the 2007 television serial Instinct,[5] the comedy drama Pulling and a lead role in BBC One's 2014 serialised Cold War spy drama, The Game.

He is also starring in Belgravia with Tamsin Greig.

Simon Bird as Adam

Adam is the older brother and is constantly being asked about getting a girlfriend from his nosy parents.

Ready for some dinner? Tonight’s the night. The brand new series of #FridayNightDinner on @Channel4. Don’t miss it at 10pm! And stream on @All4 pic.twitter.com/PcgXs3cIbf — Channel 4 (@Channel4) March 25, 2020

Simon, 35, is best known for playing Will McKenzie in the E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners and he also co-created, co-written, and co-starred in a pilot, "Chickens", for Channel 4.

Tom Rosenthal as Jonny

Jonny is the younger brother and is a massive wind-up merchant.

Tom, 32, is the son of television sports presenter Jim Rosenthal, and before his role in Friday Night Dinner his television roles include Marcus Gallo in Plebs and a comedy pilot for BBC iPlayer with Naz Osmanoglu, entitled Flat TV,

Mark Heap as Jim

Jim is the Goodman's neighbour and he's back this year with a brand new dog following the sad death of Wilson.

Mark’s roles in television comedies include Benidorm, Brass Eye, Big Train, Jam, Green Wing and Upstart Crow.

Who else stars in Friday Night Dinner?

Rosalind Knight is back as Horrible Grandma, while Tracy Ann Oberman will be playing Aunty Val.

Sadly, Frances Cuka, who starred as the much-loved grandma Nelly Buller on the show died earlier this year aged 83.

