Chandler Bing is the most popular Friends character on the show...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been making your way through all ten seasons of Friends over lockdown.

And we might have watched every episode at least 17 times already, but there are still moments that take us by surprise.

Ross saying Rachel’s name at the altar, Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship and Phoebe giving birth to her brother’s triplets.

But now there’s something else that’s shocked us about Friends, as Chandler has been voted the best character.

Chandler Bing was voted the most popular Friends character. Picture: Warner Bros

Yep, you might disagree but according to rating site Ranker.co.uk - which receives 40 million visits a month - 10,368 fans voted Matthew Perry’s character as their favourite.

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) was a close second in the ratings, while Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) comes in third.

Surprisingly, Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green came in fourth, while Paul Rudd's Mike Hannigan - Phoebe’s husband - beat Monica and Ross to fifth.

Courteney Cox's character came in sixth place, meanwhile David Schwimmer's Ross Gellar was seventh.

His dad Jack Geller (Elliot Gould) and Chandler's infamous ex Janice Goralnik (Maggie Wheeler) and coffee shop owner Gunther (James Michael Tyle) also made the top ten.

Ugly Naked Guy, Marcel the monkey and David, The Scientist Guy were on the list, as well as Joey’s agent Estelle, Monica’s ex Richard and Ross’ son, Ben.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer recently opened up about the highly anticipated Friends reunion special earlier this year

The one-off Friends show was originally set to air on the HBO Max streaming platform in the US in May 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, David confirmed filming might finally take place in April, as he said: "It's happening. Actually, in a little over a month I'm heading out to LA.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

