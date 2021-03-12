Netflix trialling new feature that stops users sharing passwords with family and friends

12 March 2021, 16:15

Netflix are believed to be trialling a new feature that stops you sharing account details
Netflix are believed to be trialling a new feature that stops you sharing account details. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Netflix could be cracking down on people sharing passwords soon as they test a new function.

Netflix are trailing a new feature which stops people from sharing their login details with family and friends.

This could be bad news for those of you dodging subscription prices by using other people's accounts.

Netflix&squot;s terms do state that account details should not be shared with people "beyond your household"
Netflix's terms do state that account details should not be shared with people "beyond your household". Picture: Getty

Netflix users have reported being met with a message when they login to their account reading: "If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

This has caused some worry among users over what the streaming service might be planning.

In a statement, Netflix have said: “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so.”

Netflix users have reported being met with a message when they login to their account
Netflix users have reported being met with a message when they login to their account. Picture: Getty

This trial comes four years after CEO Reed Hasting said the service had no plans to put in restrictions.

At the time he said: "Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with, because there’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids.

"So there’s no bright line, and we’re doing fine as is.”

When you look into the terms of service of Netflix, it informs users that their account details should not be shared with people "beyond your household".

