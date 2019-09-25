The stars of Friends are still raking in tens of millions a year from the sitcom's repeats

The stars will never be short of cash as long as Friends is being repeated on TV. Picture: Friends

By Mared Parry

The cast are still reaping the benefits of starring in the sitcom 25 years later.

Popular US sitcom Friends is loved by many around the world, it's one of those shows you don't mind being on repeat constantly as the episodes are timeless.

But it seems those repeats are STILL earning the cast some serious dollar, as according to reports they are raking in around 20 million dollars a year from the TV repeats alone.

READ MORE: Primark are selling £10 matching Friends-themed pyjamas for you and your bestie

The figures are truly alarming but they're incredibly impressive. Picture: Fox

As Janice would say... OH... MY... GOD!

It works out at around £16.1 million, which is highly impressive considering the stars are celebrating 25 years since the start of the show.

The lead cast, made up of Mathew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow were all launched to superstardom off the back of the show's success in their 20s, and are still reaping the benefits of being cast in the sitcom to this day.

The cast are still earning a healthy amount from the show. Picture: Fox

UCLA lecturer Tom Nunan, who was head of comedy at Fox's TV division when the show's creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin S Bright and David Crane originally pitched Friends, told The Scotsman: "You just don't know how is it when a group of people come together and, if you forgive the expression, make beautiful music together, is that going to be for a generation or is it going to be for the ages?"

It's arguable that Friends is even more popular than it was during its final season, as it's a show that was for the ages and will always be a classic.

The stars are still friends to this day. Picture: Instagram

They show first hit TV screens on September 22nd, 1994 and ran for 10 years and 10 seasons.

It revolves around the lives of three men and three women - all best friends - working and living in New York City.

The on-off romance of two stars, Ross and Rachel is one of the main themes as well as Chandler falling in love with and marrying Monica, the sister of one of his best friends Ross.