Game of Thrones announce final series start date

The year 2019 will surely always be remembered as the time when Game of Thrones came to and end - and we now finally know when exactly that will be.

HBO confirmed last night that its eighth final ever series will begin on April 14, which is a Sunday. The final date will therefore likely be May 19.

There are just six episodes in the final series, but many of them have been confirmed to be as long as a feature film - significantly longer than the previous hour-long segments.

The seventh series finale attracted a record-breaking 16.5 million viewers on HBO and via same-day streaming services. This was an increase of 35% from the previous season.

Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, recently spoke out about how he thought producers were 'trying to break' the actors with the final series.

"The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end…We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘[I’m] sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day–but I’m done.'"

