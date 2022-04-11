GMB's Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

Alex Beresford is engaged! Picture: Hello!/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has announced his engagement to girlfriend Imogen McKay.

Alex Beresford has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Imogen McKay after a year-and-a-half of dating.

The GMB presenter, 41, proposed to Imogen, 29, on New Year's Day while they were on holiday in Majorca. The couple began dating in August 2020 after a friend set them up on a blind date.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Alex said: "I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website.

"I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out."

Alex and Imogen have announced their engagement. Picture: Hello!

He then revealed he asked a friend if he knew anyone he'd get on with, who replied: "I do - but she's way too good for you".

Alex then said that he laughed along and told her: "She's the one that I want!"

Discussing the beginning of the relationship, Alex said: "We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We've always been on the same page."

Imogen had never seen Alex on TV before meeting him, and refrained from looking him up before the date.

Speaking about their first encounter, she said: "When we met, it felt as if we'd known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally."

You can read their full interview in this week's Hello! magazine. Picture: Hello!

Detailing the moment he got down on one knee in Majorca, Alex said: |The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. 'This is it,' I thought.

"Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack.

"When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life - and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."