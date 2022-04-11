GMB's Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

11 April 2022, 15:25 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 15:36

Alex Beresford is engaged!
Alex Beresford is engaged! Picture: Hello!/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford has announced his engagement to girlfriend Imogen McKay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alex Beresford has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Imogen McKay after a year-and-a-half of dating.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

The GMB presenter, 41, proposed to Imogen, 29, on New Year's Day while they were on holiday in Majorca. The couple began dating in August 2020 after a friend set them up on a blind date.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Alex said: "I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website.

"I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out."

Alex and Imogen have announced their engagement
Alex and Imogen have announced their engagement. Picture: Hello!

He then revealed he asked a friend if he knew anyone he'd get on with, who replied: "I do - but she's way too good for you".

Alex then said that he laughed along and told her: "She's the one that I want!"

Discussing the beginning of the relationship, Alex said: "We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We've always been on the same page."

Imogen had never seen Alex on TV before meeting him, and refrained from looking him up before the date.

Speaking about their first encounter, she said: "When we met, it felt as if we'd known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally."

You can read their full interview in this week's Hello! magazine
You can read their full interview in this week's Hello! magazine. Picture: Hello!

Detailing the moment he got down on one knee in Majorca, Alex said: |The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. 'This is it,' I thought.

"Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack.

"When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life - and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer deleted her social media after Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer lost her job after backlash
Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up

Love Island 2022 rumoured line-up: All the contestants rumoured for the new series
Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years

Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street
Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

Trending on Heart

The best place to live in the UK has been revealed

Northern village named best place to live in the UK 2022

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

David Beckham is said to have shed a tear while delivering his speech

David Beckham 'cried as he delivered emotional wedding speech at Brooklyn's wedding'

Celebrities

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham shares first pictures from his £2.3m wedding to Nicola Peltz

Celebrities

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven

Celebrities

The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)

Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

Lifestyle

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London
A company has decided to give its employees a little bit extra

Boss gives all staff extra £120 a month to help them pay rising bills

News

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed

Celebrities

Leaving your TV on standby could be very expensive

This is how much leaving your TV on standby costs you

Lifestyle

Here's what Brooklyn Beckham does for a living

What is Brooklyn Beckham's job and how much is he worth?

Celebrities

Spain has said unvaccinated Brits aren't welcome

Spain in dramatic U-Turn on plans to open up country to unvaccinated tourists

News

Kate Middleton may star in the final series of The Crown

The Crown 'looking to cast Kate Middleton' actress for final season

Netflix

Kids can eat for free in many cafes and restaurants

All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays

News

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz have reportedly signed a prenup

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's ‘huge prenup’ ahead of lavish wedding

Celebrities