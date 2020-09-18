Gogglebox's The Baggs family: Who are Terry, Lisa, Joe and George?

Who are Gogglebox's new family the Baggs'? And are they famous on TikTok? Here's what you need to know...

Gogglebox is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

After a short break, the likes of Giles and Mary, The Malones and Jenny and Lee are back in their rightful spots on the sofa.

And two new families have also joined the line up, after viewers were unexpectedly introduced to The Baggs’ and The Walkers.

But who are The Baggs’? Let’s get to know the new Gogglebox family a little better...

Who are Gogglebox's new family The Baggs?

The newest addition to Gogglebox is made up of Dad Terry, 56, mum Lisa, 50 and their two sons Joe, 23, and George, 17.

They also have two adorable dogs named Alfie and Dolly.

They joined the show after going viral on TikTok, with George having a whopping 225k followers and you can find him at @georgebxggs, and Joe has 346k on @joebxggs.

The family often share hilarious dancing videos and pranks with their mum.

And it looks like the boys and their parents have already made a big impression, with viewers as one wrote on Twitter: "#GOGGLEBOX definitely the best program of the week. Like a comfort blanket. Very glad to see old families back with a few new ones too," tweeted one happy viewer.

And a second added: “The baggs family joining gogglebox has made my year.”

Where are Gogglebox’s The Baggs family from?

The Baggs family live in Great Dunmow in Essex, with the two brothers having attended schools in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire.

George attended Birchwood High School while big brother Joe was a sixth-former at Herts and Essex High School.

What do The Baggs family do for a living?

Dad Terry is a car salesman, while Joe who works in recruitment and George is training to be a plumber.

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid?

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

