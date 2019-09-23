Gogglebox viewers call for Ellie and Izzie Warner to be kicked off show following 'disgusting' #MeToo comments

Googlebox viewers want sister Ellie and Izzie Warner removed from the hit Channel 4 show. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Gogglebox fans have turned on sisters Ellie and Izzie Warner following Ellie’s controversial comments about #MeToo.

The TV series, which sees ‘normal’ people watching and reviewing weekly TV from their homes, aired a scene this week which saw Ellie Warner talking about playing a game based on the #MeToo movement.

In the scenes, Ellie and Izzie are sat on their sofas watching TV when they start discussing playing ‘tag’.

Turning to her sister, Ellie said: “I played tag not so long ago, but we called it #MeToo.

“Basically we had to chase each other and either grab somebody's boob or bum.”

Ellie’s sister Izzie looked slightly uncomfortable before telling her sister: “I don’t think you’re meant to make a game out of the #MeToo movement.”

Ellie admitted during the show she has played a game of 'tag' based on the #MeToo movement. Picture: Channel 4

The comments have caused outrage among many viewers, who have called for the sisters to be taken off Gogglebox for good.

One person took to Twitter, writing: “They should be pulled off air. I don’t offend easily to those two are vile. #Gogglebox.”

Another wrote: “I agree with you. People legitimately got hurt and the #metoo movement helped them a lot to bring the abusers to justice, it's not something to be made a joke of. Disgusting people.”

The girls have come under fire following the airing of the episode. Picture: Channel 4

A third person posted: “Ellie from Gogglebox making a joke about the me too movement after wearing a girls support girls t-shirt...hypocrisy at its finest.”

Some people have defended the programme and the girls, stating that people are simply “easily offended”.

One person replied to the outrage, writing: “No it doesn’t it’s just a joke don’t take it so seriously they didn’t hurt anybody.”

But what do you think? Do you think the girls should be taken off the show?