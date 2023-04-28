Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner sparks rumours she's given birth with social media silence

28 April 2023, 09:46

Fans think Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has given birth.
Fans think Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner has given birth. Picture: Instagram/@ellie__warner

Fans are convinced the pregnant telly star has welcomed a little baby into the world.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has sparked rumours she's given birth after going completely silent on social media.

The Channel 4 favourite, 32, last posted online almost three weeks ago, sharing photos of herself heavily pregnant attending a friend's baby shower.

Sibling and co-star Izzi Warner updated fans on her sister's baby status six days later, revealing a string of colourful pictures from Ellie's very own baby celebrations.

Displaying a blossoming bump, the Leeds-based hairdresser looked radiant in a spring dress and hair crown surrounded by bright balloons as she cradled her tummy.

But since these sweet snaps hit Instagram, the TV personality has been totally quiet on social media suggesting she might be busy doing something else.

Fans are convinced the soon-to-be mum, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend of five years Nat Eddleston, is well and truly in the newborn bubble.

Ellie first revealed her pregnancy during an episode of Gogglebox last December.

Sitting on the sofa beside sister Izzy, she announced the exciting news, saying: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture."

After poking fun that her and Nat's growing baby "looks like an alien", she opened up about the moment she told her mum.

"When I showed mum the picture she said can I take a photo," the reality star laughed.

Fans were thrilled at the news the couple were bringing a little baby into the world.

The parents-to-be were flooded with congratulations messages on Twitter, with one follower calling it "beautiful news".

"Hang on a minute is @ellieandizzi Ellie pregnant #Gogglebox Well congrats to you and Nat xx," said one viewer.

"Many congratulations to you both it's the icing on the cake after the scary time you've both had xx," wrote a second.

Ellie was forced to take some time out from Gogglebox last year after boyfriend Nat was hit by a car in Leeds city centre following a night out.

Fighting for his life after the horror crash, he was rushed to intensive care where it was discovered he had a broken neck and back, as well as two collapsed lungs.

Weeks later he was spotted doing some shopping – the only signs of injury being a halo brace – suggesting he made a fast recovery.

