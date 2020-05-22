Piers Morgan hints at possibility of not returning to Good Morning Britain following wave of Ofcom complaints

Piers' controversial comments has been met with a wave of complaints. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The TV anchor has recently suggested we might not see him return following his upcoming break next week.

Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan has suggested he might not be returning to the ITV show after his time off from the show next week.

The controversial star, 55, has a planned half term break for the week commencing May 25th, but comments he made on the show earlier today hinted he might not come back from that break.

It comes after the show was hit with a whopping 500 Ofcom complains in a single week after Piers ranted and rowed with MPs over COVID-19.

He has been keeping the nation entertained with his fiery interviews but they haven't been without their troubles.

After revealing on Wednesday that her Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary Jones are all on holiday from the show next week, the journalist told Susanna, 44: "Today could be our last day. You never know do you? These days."

Piers, Susanna and Dr Hilary are taking time off. Picture: ITV

He added: "It's weird to have half term off when there's no half term. We're sort of having half term off from this.

"Everyone needs a bit of time out to think about all of this."

On Wednesday, Susanna asked him if he was going anywhere nice during his time off and he joked: "I'm going upstairs. To my top room."

The complaints against Piers come as the host has struggled to bite his tongue when interviewing politicians regarding the coronavirus.

He attracted over 500 Ofcom complaints in one week, but the complaints against his entire COVID-19 coverage has racked up thousands of complaints in total.

The new figures come after the regulating board said they would not be investigating Morgan following the previous complaints against interviews with Helen Whatley and Matt Hancock.