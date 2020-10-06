Son says he felt 'empty' after being told off for comforting mum during dad's funeral

By Alice Dear

Two sons were scolded by a funeral official after they moved their chairs close to their mother's during their father's funeral.

Craig and Paul Bicknell appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after footage of them being told off for comforting their mum went viral.

The brothers were attending their father's funeral in Milton Keynes, where the guests were sat in socially distanced chairs.

However, when their mum broke down, Paul and Craig moved their chairs closer so they could comfort her before an official at the funeral home stormed in and told them to move back.

Paul and Craig appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the heartbreaking moment they were told to move away from their mum. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Craig said: "It was a hard one, I obviously heard the door open, at the time of moving towards my mum just to comfort her, that's when you see me slightly look back.

"The way he came, I'd say flying out of the room toward us, I was slightly nervous of how much pace he was coming at me with."

He added that in that moment he had to make a decision to either stand down or try and reason with the man.

Craig explained: "I had to make a split second decision, do I react, do I try and talk to this guy and reason with this guy, and sort of maybe beg this guy that I need to be with my mum, or do I just sit backdown, move my chair and give the service that my dad needed and we needed."

He added that the moment left him feeling "really empty".

Craig had been in the funeral hall previously for another funeral, and so was clear on the rules and conditions, however, did tell people that if his mum needed him, he would go to comfort her.

The brothers moved across after their mum broke down at their father's funeral. Picture: ITV

Piers Morgan was left shocked at the story, especially when it became clear that Paul and Craig were in the same 'bubble' as their mum, and had been with her for the past two and half weeks.

He said: "I just don't understand why the council have got different rules to what the government have put in place."

Milton Keynes council have now apologised, and said in a statement: "We are sorry to have upset this family. We don't usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach."

