When is Good Omens released on Amazon, who’s in the cast with David Tennant and what’s the trailer?

David Tennant is starring in new Amazon drama Good Omens. Picture: Amazon

By Naomi Bartram

Find out everything about the Amazon Prime adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's book.

Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s co-authored novel Good Omens has been transformed into an epic drama, and it’s finally coming to Amazon Prime after years of hard work.

But while we know Michael Sheen and David Tennant are taking centre stage as fussy angel Aziraphale and reckless demon Crowley, when is the series released and who else is starring?

When is Good Omens released on Amazon?

Despite filming wrapping up in March last year, all six hour-long episodes are finally set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 31st May 2019.

According to author Neil Gaiman, it’s also set to air on BBC2 in about six months.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen are starring in Good Omens. Picture: Amazon

Who’s in the cast with David Tennant?

All the way back in 2017, Doctor Who’s David Tennant and Michael Sheen announced they would be starring in Good Omens.

Their characters - Crowley and Aziraphale - form an unlikely duo of a demon and an angel who team up to prevent the end of the world.

Also starring in the fantasy, is Sherlock’s Sian Brooke as Deirdre Young, the mother of the young antichrist, while Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays is playing her husband Arthur Young.

Another Sherlock star in the form of Benedict Cumberbatch will be voicing Satan, while Derek Jacobi will play the voice of God ‘Metatron’.

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm has a starring role as archangel Gabriel who is Aziraphale’s boss.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

The huge cast also includes Jack Whitehall who will play witch hunter Newton “Newt” Pulsifer, while Michael McKean plays Sgt. Shadwell, leader of the witch-finder army, and Miranda Richardson transforms into psychic medium Madame Tracy.

Gaiman also teased Blue Peter legend Konnie Huq might even have a role…

Yesterdays little shoot on Good Omens, with the wonderful Konnie Huq joining us… as well as a couple of soon-to-be-well-known demons... @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/bLLAHrRFlT — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) April 15, 2018

What is the trailer?

Amazon Prime Video released the first full trailer on 6th March – and it’s action packed.

Not only does it include tornados, alien space invasions and some dramatic explosions, the trailer is also littered with hilarious one liners from David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

What is the Good Omens about?

In case you don’t know much about the book, the story is set in pre-apocalyptic 2018. According to ‘The Nice And Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch’, the world will end on Saturday and Judgement Day is about to come.

The official synopsis explains: “Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming war. And… someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.”

With the show also set to jump forward and backwards in time, Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama at Amazon Studios, explained: “This spans not only the universe but also the entirety of time.

“Neil Gaiman has created a story that may be the largest ever told on television.”

David Tennant also teased some details about the series, revealing why it’s “hard to get a grip on what Good Omens is”.

He told The Herald: “I think it’s quite unlike anything I’ve ever been in before and possibly anything many people have seen before.”

“It’s like a sort of fairy tale with a kind of very real world setting. It’s a farce and it’s also deeply serious, it’s all things at once and not quite any one of them.”