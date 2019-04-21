Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama

Keeley Hawes with her co-stars from The Durrells. Picture: Getty

ITV’s comedy-drama The Durrells is in its fourth season. Based on the autobiographical work of British naturalist Gerald Durrell and his family, it is set in the 1930s and stars British actress Keeley Hawes.

The hit TV series about living on the island of Corfu in Greece features Mum Louisa, with her four children: Larry, Leslie, Margo and animal obsessive Gerald. Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama.

Milo Parker plays Gerry Durrell. Picture: Getty

Milo Parker - Gerry Durrell

British actor Milo Parker, born 1 October 2002, has spent much of his teenage year filming The Durrells in Corfu.

Prior to playing Gerry Durrell, the 16-year-old from Suffolk has had a number of other roles, starting with his first film, Robot Overlords (2014). The following year he starred alongside Ian McKellen in Mr. Holmes, and he played Hugh Apiston, the boy with bees in his stomach, in Tim Burton's 2016 film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Daisy Waterstone plays Margo Durrell. Picture: Getty

Daisy Waterstone - Margo Durrell

Playing the Durrell daughter, is Daisy Waterstone, born 13 June 1994 in London. Her acting career includes both theatre, having performed on stage at the Old Vic and the Royal National Theatre, and television. She made appearances on TV series Silent Witness and Cyberbully, as well as several miniseries, before being cast as Margo in The Durrells.

Callum Woodhouse plays Leslie Durrell. Picture: Getty

Callum Woodhouse - Leslie Durrell

The second-oldest Durrell sibling is played by Callum Woodhouse, who landed the role as a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

"Any other amazing opportunities I’ve had since then will have been helped by being a part of that show," he told Wylde Mag.

He also plays Josh on ITV's drama Cold Feet.

Josh O’Connor - Larry Durrell

Born in Southampton 20 May 1990, Josh O'Connor has worked on several films and TV series before taking on the role of eldest sibling Larry Durrell. His portrayal of Johnny Saxby in God's Own Country (2017) won a British Independent Film Award.

He's made appearances in shows including Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders, and Ripper Street, and has been signed on to play Prince Charles in an upcoming season of Netflix's The Crown.