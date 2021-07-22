Gordon, Gino and Fred’s new Road Trip in Greece is set to air this Autumn

Gino, Fred and Gordon are off on a new adventure. Picture: Instagram

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix will be back on our TV screens with a brand new road trip.

We’re all in need of some fun this year, and Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix are set to bring it.

The trio will be back on ITV this autumn with a brand new road trip, this time hitting the beautiful Greek islands and historical city of Athens.

An ITV spokesperson said: "From island hopping on a catamaran, to jet ski racing and shipwreck diving, there will be bromance and bickering in equal measure.

Gino, Fred and Gordon are back for another Road Trip. Picture: ITV

“Thanks to an abundance of fantastic food, including the freshest lobster, chefs Gordon and Gino will be looking to prove that Greece’s culinary credentials are up there with the very best of Europe.

"The guys will begin their adventure in Crete, Greece’s largest island, before navigating their way to stunning Santorini, making their way to the party island of Mykonos and finishing their trip in the Greek capital Athens and the monasteries of Meteora.

"Travelling together in the birthplace of civilisation, what could possibly go wrong...?"

While the exact date of the new series has not yet been revealed, we’re hoping there’s not too long to wait.

We previously spoke to TV chef Gino about where he would like to go next on a road trip, with the 45-year-old saying the pals want to travel ‘all around the world’ together.

He said: “We are planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India, Africa, we’re planning to go around the world.

“We are definitely going to do America again, there are a lot of places we want to go, but it depends on everyone’s schedule and the time and everything.

“We got the commission to do 22 more shows, but we haven’t decided where we want to go, I’ll leave that to Gordon and Fred.

“I don’t really care, as long as I’m spending time with them, I don’t really care where we go.”

This comes after ITV announced we have three more years of road trips, with series' already confirmed for 2022 and 2023.