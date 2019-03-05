Celebrity Bake Off 2019 Line-up In Full: Stars Include Russel Brand and John Lithgow

Russell Brand will appear on Celebrity Bake Off . Picture: channel 4

As the Great British Bake Off finals drew to a close, the contestants for the celebrity spin-off were announced in a teaser clip for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.

Here's what we know about this year's celeb line-up...

Who's in the Celebrity Bake Off 2019 line-up?

Russell Brand

Jeremy Paxman

John Lithgow

Michelle Keegan

Rylan Clark-Neal

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Caroline Flack

Russell Tovey

Jon Richardson

Sally Lindsay

Greg Wise

Jess Phillips

James Acaster

Big Narstie

Nicola Adams

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Hannah Cockroft

Joe Wilkinson

Johnny Vegas

Georgia Toffolo

When is the Celebrity Great British Bake Off on?

The new series of Celebrity Bake Off kicks off tonight (Tuesday 5 March 2019) at 8pm.

You can catch all the action over on Channel 4.

It goes up against Holby City and This Time Next Year.

Read more: You can apply to be on the Great British Bake Off 2019

What's been said about the series?

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 Head of Formats and Features said: "Stand Up To Cancer has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against cancer.

"As part of the fundraising campaign this year’s special celebrity editions of Bake Off managed to raise millions of pounds to fund ground breaking cancer trials. "We hope to do the same again next year with our brilliant line up of famous bakers – all of whom bring their unique skills to the infamous tent. Expect some great bakes, a dollop of disasters, and lots and lots of laughs."

Read more: Great British Bake Off Winners: Where are they now?