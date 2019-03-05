Celebrity Bake Off 2019 Line-up In Full: Stars Include Russel Brand and John Lithgow
As the Great British Bake Off finals drew to a close, the contestants for the celebrity spin-off were announced in a teaser clip for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer.
Here's what we know about this year's celeb line-up...
Who's in the Celebrity Bake Off 2019 line-up?
Russell Brand
Jeremy Paxman
John Lithgow
Michelle Keegan
Rylan Clark-Neal
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Caroline Flack
Russell Tovey
Jon Richardson
Sally Lindsay
Greg Wise
Jess Phillips
James Acaster
Big Narstie
Nicola Adams
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Hannah Cockroft
Joe Wilkinson
Johnny Vegas
Georgia Toffolo
When is the Celebrity Great British Bake Off on?
The new series of Celebrity Bake Off kicks off tonight (Tuesday 5 March 2019) at 8pm.
You can catch all the action over on Channel 4.
It goes up against Holby City and This Time Next Year.
What's been said about the series?
Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 Head of Formats and Features said: "Stand Up To Cancer has become a force to be reckoned with in the fight against cancer.
"As part of the fundraising campaign this year’s special celebrity editions of Bake Off managed to raise millions of pounds to fund ground breaking cancer trials. "We hope to do the same again next year with our brilliant line up of famous bakers – all of whom bring their unique skills to the infamous tent. Expect some great bakes, a dollop of disasters, and lots and lots of laughs."
