Who is Rochica? Here’s everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off contestant 2021

GBBO hopeful Rochica is planning on showing off lots of her Caribbean heritage on the C4 show. Picture: Channel 4

Great British Bake Off contestant 2021 Rochica is set to take on the famous tent, but what do we know about her? Here’s all the facts from her age, her job and her creative Instagram account.

Rochica is one of this year's new Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants who hopes she can impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood enough to win the GBBO prize.

But what do we need to know about Rochica? After sustaining an injury recently that put her dancing on hold, the GBBO contestant turned to baking and enjoyed it so much she’s ended up on the Channel 4 show along with 11 other contestants.



From her age, where she’s from and even her Instagram account, here’s the important details of baker Rochica:



Who is Great British Bake Off contestant 2021 Rochica?

Keen to show off her Caribbean heritage in her bakes as much as possible, Rochica is sure to bring a touch of flare to this year’s Bake Off tent.

Making big and fancy birthday cakes are her thing so she’ll have no problem when it comes to showing off her skills for Prue and Paul.

And when Rochica isn’t icing her buns and cakes to perfection, she has a passion for dancing.



How old is Rochica and what is her job?

Rochica is hoping to impress the Bake Off judges with her fancy presentation. Picture: Instagram / Rochica



Rochica is 27 years old and from Birmingham. You’ll find her working as a Junior HR Business partner.



Is Great British Bake Off contestant Rochica on Instagram?



Rochica and her mouth-watering bakes are over on her account

@rochica__

