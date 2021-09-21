Where is Ruby Tandoh from the Great British Bake Off now?

Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to Ruby Tandoh after GBBO? Here's what we know about the baker...

Great British Bake Off fans rejoice, because the show is finally back on our screens with a whole new lineup of contestants.

But as we get to know the 12 aspiring bakers a little better, let’s cast our minds back to 2013 when Ruby Tandoh joined the cast.

Ruby became one of the most famous GBBO stars after impressing Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry during the fourth series.

So, what happened to Ruby after the show and where is she now?

Where is Ruby from the Great British Bake Off now?

Unsurprisingly, Ruby is now a professional baker.

The 29-year-old - who grew up in Southend-On-Sea in Essex - has written four of her own cook books.

These are titled ‘Crumb: The Baking Book’ (2014), ‘Flavour: Eat What You Love’ (2016), and ‘Eat Up: Food, Appetite and Eating What You Want’ (2018).

The most recent of her books is called ‘Cook As You Are’ and due to come out in October 2021.

Giving her 95k Instagram followers a taste of what they can expect from the recipes, Ruby previously said: “COOK AS YOU ARE contains over 100 full length recipes, with adaptations for different needs, budgets, skill levels and (dis)abilities.”

Away from the kitchen, Ruby became a columnist for The Guardian, but quit in 2018 after criticising the ‘elitist’ nature of food culture.

She has also written for publications such as The New Yorker, Vice, Taste, Eater, and Heated.

Ruby has previously spoken out about her struggles with an eating disorder and supports an approach to food-related writing which ‘resists fatphobia and moralising appetite’.

As for her private life, Ruby is thought to live in London now with her wife, Leah Pritchard.

The pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Sheffield in 2018 and held a reception at Abbeydale Picturehouse cinema.

Ruby shares photos of her big day on Instagram at the time which saw her wearing a white lace dress, while Leah wore a colourful shirt and navy suit.