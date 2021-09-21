Where is Ruby Tandoh from the Great British Bake Off now?

21 September 2021, 14:48

Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013
Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What happened to Ruby Tandoh after GBBO? Here's what we know about the baker...

Great British Bake Off fans rejoice, because the show is finally back on our screens with a whole new lineup of contestants.

But as we get to know the 12 aspiring bakers a little better, let’s cast our minds back to 2013 when Ruby Tandoh joined the cast.

Ruby became one of the most famous GBBO stars after impressing Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry during the fourth series.

So, what happened to Ruby after the show and where is she now?

Ruby appeared on Bake Off in 2013
Ruby appeared on Bake Off in 2013. Picture: Instagram

Where is Ruby from the Great British Bake Off now?

Unsurprisingly, Ruby is now a professional baker.

The 29-year-old - who grew up in Southend-On-Sea in Essex - has written four of her own cook books.

These are titled ‘Crumb: The Baking Book’ (2014), ‘Flavour: Eat What You Love’ (2016), and ‘Eat Up: Food, Appetite and Eating What You Want’ (2018).

The most recent of her books is called ‘Cook As You Are’ and due to come out in October 2021.

Giving her 95k Instagram followers a taste of what they can expect from the recipes, Ruby previously said: “COOK AS YOU ARE contains over 100 full length recipes, with adaptations for different needs, budgets, skill levels and (dis)abilities.”

Away from the kitchen, Ruby became a columnist for The Guardian, but quit in 2018 after criticising the ‘elitist’ nature of food culture.

She has also written for publications such as The New Yorker, Vice, Taste, Eater, and Heated.

Ruby has previously spoken out about her struggles with an eating disorder and supports an approach to food-related writing which ‘resists fatphobia and moralising appetite’.

As for her private life, Ruby is thought to live in London now with her wife, Leah Pritchard.

The pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Sheffield in 2018 and held a reception at Abbeydale Picturehouse cinema.

Ruby shares photos of her big day on Instagram at the time which saw her wearing a white lace dress, while Leah wore a colourful shirt and navy suit.

Great British Bake Off News

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.

Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant
Great British Bake Off contestant Tom has been labelled the ‘Midnight Baker’ by his mum - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Tom? Everything you need to know from his age to Instagram account
GBBO 2021 contestant Maggie is excited to be taking on the Bake Off tent as one of this year’s hopefuls.

Who is Maggie? Meet Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London

Who is Crystelle? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant
Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Lizzie?

Who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Meet 2021 contestant who loves baking and criminology

Trending on Heart

Who is Freya? Great British Bake Off 2021’s youngest contestant

Who is Freya, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant? Meet this year’s youngest hopeful
Great British Bake Off contestant George is hoping his “shabby-chic’ vibe wins over the judges - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant George?

George Webster is CBeebies' new presenter

CBeebies introduces George their first ever presenter with Down's Syndrome

Lifestyle

Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)

Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

Lifestyle

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Squid Game season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?
Here's how much the MAFS UK cast could earn

Married at First Sight UK rich list: This is how much the cast can earn on Instagram
Ted Lasso is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics

Where can I watch Ted Lasso in the UK?

A full list of all the Bake Off winners so far

Who has won The Great British Bake Off? Full list of winners and what happened to them after the show
Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014

MAFS UK star Alexis Economou was in a Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent
The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?
How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?