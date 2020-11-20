Bake Off hit with Ofcom complaints over Noel Fielding's 'creepy and inappropriate' comments

By Alice Dear

The Great British Bake Off has received a number of complaints following the show's quarter finals.

Bake Off has been hit with Ofcom complaints after presenter Noel Fielding made "sexual references" on the show before the watershed.

According to The Sun, the show received 37 complaints from the watchdog after Noel joked Mr Spoon wanted to see contestant Peter, 20, naked.

READ MORE: Great British Bake Off viewers fuming as favourite Hermine is 'robbed' of place in final

Some people though Noel's comments about Peter were 'inappropriate'. Picture: Channel 4

A spokesperson for Ofcom told the publication: "The complaints were about sexual references made by Noel Fielding."

During the episode, comedian Noel created a character from a wooden spoon, drawing a face on him and naming him "Mr Spoon".

When he and Matt Lucas went over to check up on baker Peter Sawkins, Noel asked him if he liked Mr Spoon.

He then went on to say: "You do? He wants to kiss you. Mr Spoon says he wants to see Peter naked."

Noel told Peter that Mr Spoon wanted to see him naked. Picture: Channel 4

Some viewers labelled the comments "creepy" and "inappropriate", taking to Twitter to share their opinions.

One person commented: "This might just be me, but I think Noel saying that Mr Spoon wanted to see Peter naked was crossing a line of good taste and appropriateness. Would he say that about a female contestant?"

Another wrote: "Poor Peter uncomfortable and politely putting up with Noel's creepy comments."

The episode received 37 Ofcom complaints. Picture: Channel 4

Later in the episode, Noel joked about making a naked sculpture of Paul Hollywood from jelly.

When Matt asked him: "What jelly art would you make?", Noel replied: "Nude sculpture of Paul Hollywood."

He added that he would make Paul's nipples lime flavoured.

READ NOW: Paul Hollywood releases statement as GBBO's Laura is targeted by cruel trolls